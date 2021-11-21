‘From tyrant to tyrant’: Trump slammed for ‘congratulating’ Kyle Rittenhouse





Donald Trump praised Kyle Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old was found not guilty of shooting two men on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020. The teenager shot the men with a gun. AR-15 style assault, claiming this as self-defense. The former president made a brief statement on Friday November 19 via his Political Action Committee where he said it was a clear case of self-defense. Rittenhouse was charged with intentional first degree homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless first degree homicide and two counts of first degree reckless breach of security. A Kenosha jury acquitted the teenager of all five charges against him. Rittenhouse also made headlines when he shook and collapsed to the ground when the verdict was announced. RELATED ARTICLES Kyle Rittenhouse Was Trolled For Expressing He Wanted To Be A Nurse: “I’d Be Right Flat”

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: 5 ways the prosecution screwed up the case

Kyle Rittenhouse was sworn in to testify during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool / Getty Images) Donald Trump congratulates Kyle Rittenhouse on his acquittal

The official statement was shared on Twitter by Liz Harington, a member of Trump’s Political Action Committee. The post read, Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being declared NOT GUILTY And by the way, if it’s not in self-defense, nothing is! ”President Joe Biden also made headlines after being trolled for doing an about- faced on his comments on the same case.

During his election campaign in 2020, Biden vehemently condemned Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions and criticized his predecessor Trump for not disowning white supremacists. However, on November 19, President Biden made a 360-degree turn from his previous position by announcing that he was standing by the verdict. Biden said, “I haven’t watched the trial. Look, I stand by what the jury found. The jury system works and we have to respect it.

NEW!

“- President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/D56gd2K56f

Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse is no hero, “says Twitter

Social media users quickly took to Twitter to criticize Trump for praising Rittenhouse. You can tell the Trumpers wanted that W so bad lol. first the elections, then the condemnation of Chauvin. So, should the Capitol police have fired on the rioters on January 6? One user said: You have to stop giving this man oxygen … The more you ignore him, the faster he goes. And, one person claimed, it sounds like a statement from a 13-year-old.

Another shared, I don’t know who is happier; Kyle Rittenhouse, the judge or Donald Trump? Let’s see if Matt Gaetz keeps his promise to make him an intern at the House. He could be competing with Trump to make him a choice of vice president in 2024. One of them added, I want to laugh more, give him back his twitter so I can start my day with a smile. Meanwhile, one of them said: And for posterity f ** k Donald Trump, he’s a giant narcissist. Kyle Rittenhouse isn’t a hero, he’s just someone who has killed people in self-defense. Flashing the fake white power sign at the bar is so stupid and takes away all idea of ​​respect. Riots are bad for everyone. And, it was concluded, if Kyle Rittenhouse was Donald Trump, he would have been president last year. While one of them wrote: “From one tyrant to another, congratulations”.

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

You can tell the Trumpers wanted this W so badly lol .. first the election and then the condemnation of Chauvin .. they were bad .. it was their super bowl

DJ (@FeLiXXXation) November 20, 2021

Glorify killing people. So, should the Capitol police have fired on the rioters on January 6?

Chuck Hevezi (@CHEvezi) November 20, 2021

You have to stop giving this man oxygen … The more you ignore him, the faster he goes.

Michael Anthony (@MichaelAnthnyJr) November 20, 2021

It sounds like a statement from a 13-year-old.

Better Days (@CanonTakeMeAway) November 20, 2021

I don’t know who is happier; Kyle Rittenhouse, the judge or Donald Trump? Let’s see if Matt Gaetz keeps his promise to make him an intern at the House. He could be in competition with Trump to make him a choice of vice president in 2024

Rick Ocean #Resister (@RickOceanMusic) November 19, 2021

I wanna laugh more, give her back her twitter so I can start my day with a smile

Corn (@vlomein) November 20, 2021

And for posterity, fuck Donald Trump, he’s a giant narcissist. Kyle Rittenhouse isn’t a hero, he’s just someone who has killed people in self-defense. Flashing the fake white power sign at the bar is so stupid and takes away all idea of ​​respect. Riots are bad for everyone.

Gatorsguy92 (@ ZacharyGarner44) November 20, 2021

If Kyle Rittenhouse were Donald Trump, he would have been president last year.

Larry Hogan Fan (@ Freedomcallblo1) November 20, 2021

