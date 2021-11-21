“Don’t focus on Trump,” you say. That’s why you’re wrong





Hello. I’m Paul Thornton, and it’s Saturday, November 20, 2021. Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, and 2021 is the deadliest year on record for transgender people. Back to the week in Opinion.

Let me be clear at the outset: I wish the ex-president would gracefully pass away into a political retreat like his predecessors did, leaving us all to focus on the current president’s ambitious economic agenda and on the convincing, intellectually honest and far-fetched objections of Republicans (sarcasm alert). But he doesn’t do that. That’s not to say he’s in the spotlight after all, that he’s not on Facebook and Twitter, and his attempts to assert an internet presence have turned out to be more of a bluff than actual efforts to bring together the public. Right-wing Silicon Valley that some of its supporters wanted.

But as columnist Nicholas Goldberg warns, the 45th President indeed poses the greatest threat to this small Democratic government, if not the best target for Democratic candidates right now. And its grip on the GOP remains unmistakable, as evidenced by House Republicans rallying around Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, arguably their most paranoid, white nationalist and Trumpist colleague (which really does mean something). .

As you probably know by now, Gosar was officially censored by the House this week for nothing to explicitly do with the ex-president, but his offense was in many ways uniquely Trumpist: a death threat on Twitter directed at a woman. progressive color that was really just a joke, because the real threat is the immigrants at the border, and take the man seriously but not literally and so on and so on. Columnist Jean Guerrero has the sordid details and implications of Gosars’ tweet here, including the chilling observation that he embodies the ugliness at the heart of the radicalized Republican Party, which cannot bring itself to condemn white male violence, but rather tolerates it and even cultivates it.

So we were shocked by Gosars’ tweet and by the failure of almost every Republicans in the House to condemn the posting of death threats online and that’s a good thing. We should be shocked, and we should let go of our reflective political cynicism and use our moral sense to declare that one side is right and the other dangerously wrong. But with this Trumpist party, surely there are only more serious offenses to come, ones that put the GOP beyond the bounds of what any decent person would find acceptable.

Like when they quietly closed ranks behind a presidential candidate who bragged about assaulting women. Like when they barely winced after their leader couldn’t bring himself to say wholeheartedly that neo-Nazis are bad. As when they maintained a cult-like allegiance as the pandemic exposed the lethality of the vanity and incompetence of ex-presidents. As when they thwarted a bipartisan effort to get to the bottom of the January 6 insurgency. And now, as they circle their wagons around Gosar.

So yeah, that’s why we still have to talk about Donald overthrowing Trump.

Are you a unique individualist like all other Americans? The kind of proud, lonely attitude that prompts many of us to shy away from vaccinations and public health guidelines might actually betray some kind of compliance, write psychology professors Dominic J. Packer and Jay Van Bavel: The The autonomy that people believe they prove by refusing to comply with health-protecting behaviors is largely an illusion, itself a type of compliance. Independence and interdependence are not antagonistic and we must exercise both at the same time. It is our collective strength that allows our individuality to flourish. There is no clearer example of this fact than what we are experiencing now. Los Angeles Times

Glasgow was a failure. At a time when the world needed drastic action to tackle climate change, the COP26 summit produced incremental progress. It’s a failure, says the Times editorial board. On the editorial page, Peter Kalmus offers this blunt assessment: For me, as a climatologist, watching COP26 come to an end without a commitment to end carbon dioxide emissions was like watching a group of firefighters bicker in front of houses on fire with children inside. Light the pipes! Save the children trapped inside! The houses in question? They are yours and mine.

But Glasgow has produced reasons for hope. To begin with, participating nations addressed thorny issues, including deforestation and methane emissions. Additionally, China and the United States have said they will commit to strengthening climate actions, including phasing out coal. Climate scientists Michael E. Mann and Susan Joy Hassol say this lays the foundation for all the hard work to come: The main goal of COP26 was to keep 1.5 ° C alive. Despite the pessimism of many people who travel to Glasgow, there is still reason to believe that it is possible. But only if the hard work begins now. We need to hold leaders accountable for their commitments and ensure that plans are implemented. Our future depends on it. Los Angeles Times

Too many pregnant patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination. They recite the facts about the risks of vaccination versus the risks of COVID-19 infection. They talk about pregnant women who died during the pandemic and those who underwent intensive care, two outcomes that could have been prevented with vaccination. They share the heartbreaking details of emergency cesarean sections when an infected patient gets worse. Yet OB / GYN doctors Alyssa Stephenson-Famy and Linda Eckert write, so many of their patients mistakenly decided that vaccines pose an unacceptable risk to themselves and their babies, resulting in preventable disease and tragedy. Los Angeles Times

How can children learn without rigid homework and deadlines? Alright, it turns out. Here’s a new idea: Evaluate students based more on their learning and less on completion of homework or class compliance. The Editorial Board finds a lot to like about it: Masters-based learning gets students to reflect on their own progress and encourages them to push their skills as far as they can. If done well and not as an excuse for lack of progress, it could invigorate classrooms and give students a sense of control over their own educational destiny. Los Angeles Times

Finally, we were taking a break next Saturday, so I wish you a happy Thanksgiving now. You won’t find this newsletter in your inbox on November 27, but be back on December 4. Good holidays.

