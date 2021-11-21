Trump to release ‘Our Journey Together’ photo book next month





Former President Trump Donald Trump GOP-controlled Pennsylvania Senate to Spend Up to 0K on Election Inquiry Trump Congratulates Rittenhouse on Acquittal

The coffee table book contains hundreds of “President handpicked” photographs and captions he wrote, according to the former president’s official website, 45books.com. The book goes on sale on December 7.

“Today I am delighted to announce that I will be releasing a wonderful book in time for Christmas!” Trump said in a statement, according to Fox News. “‘Our Journey Together’ is a collection of beautiful photos captured during our very successful stay at the White House.”

Trump described the book as a “fantastic keepsake” that “tells the story of the greatness of the past four years with powerful images unlike anything else that has been published” and noted that it would make a great Christmas present.

“Our trip together” presents unforgettable moments of our stay in Washington: construction of the southern border wall; reduction in US taxes; confirmation of nearly 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court judges; reconstruction of our army; creation of the Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin and many other world leaders; and fighting the Liberals in two impeachment witch hunts, to name a few, ”Trump said in his statement, according to Fox.

The book will be published by Winning Team Publishing, a publishing house co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, which was part of the former president’s 2020 re-election campaign, reported The New York Times.

A regular copy of “Our Journey Together” costs $ 74.99, and a signed copy of the book costs $ 229.99, according to 45books.com.

“’Our Trip’ would not have been possible without the Patriots of All America, where this book was proudly printed! Trump said in his statement, Fox noted. “MAGA’s message is being heard bigger and better than ever. Remember our journey is not over, the best is yet to come!”

The former president said in a statement in June that he “writes like crazy” and that when the time comes, “you will see the book of all books.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/media/582489-trump-releasing-our-journey-together-photo-book-next-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos