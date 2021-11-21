Politics
Jennifer Arcuri to hand over diary extracts to investigators investigating Boris Johnson relationship
The prospect of Boris Johnson being re-investigated over his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri is drawing closer after the businesswoman agreed to hand over her diaries to an ethics watchdog, reports show .
Ms Arcuri, who alleged earlier this year that she had a four-year romantic relationship with Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, agreed to let the Greater London Authority watchdog inspect parts from his diaries, the observer said.
The businesswoman handing over extracts from her diaries relating to her dealings with Mr Johnson when he was mayor reignites the prospect of an investigation for a potential criminal offense of public service misconduct.
The journal, shared with the Observer last week, reportedly revealed that Mr Johnson rescinded his staff’s advice in 2013 to attend an event promoting his tech company Innotech and making her happy.
In a February 2013 diary entry, Ms Arcuri claims he told her: I just want you to know that they came to see me and that I ran them over. They said: You can’t do this Innotech in April. I said: Yes I can, I will be there.
According to a separate entry, the mayor at the time would have asked Ms. Arcuri: How can I be the accelerator of your simple step while you are making your career? Tell me: how can I help you?
Last year, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) examined whether Mr Johnson should be the subject of a criminal misconduct investigation, but found no evidence that he influenced the payment of thousands of pounds to American women business enterprises.
Last week, Labors Angela Rayner urged the police watchdog to reconsider its decision to exclude a criminal investigation following new allegations by Ms Acuri about their relationship while he was mayor.
She said the diary’s entries deserved further investigation into whether Mr Johnson acted appropriately and the processes that led to around 126,000 public funding awarded to Ms Arcuris’ businesses.
The GLA then contacted the observer to assess whether the new evidence might constitute a criminal offense – if so, it will formally refer the case back to the IOPC to make a decision on whether the matter should be investigated.
In an email sent to Emma Strain, head of surveillance at GLA, shown at the observer, Ms Arcuri wrote: I am ready to show you or your investigators copies of the relevant pages.
However, I currently reside in the US so that would mean you or them [the IOPC] travel here for this purpose. In that case, I would be ready to be interviewed as well, if that helps.
An alternative proposed by Ms Acuri is to employ the help of journalist John Ware, with whom she has shared diary entries, to share relevant passages with the GLA.
In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mirror in March this year, the American businesswoman recounted her four-year affair with the British Prime Minister between 2012 and 2016.
Ms Arcuri said the couple shared a physical and intellectual attraction after meeting when she was a student in 2011 and was mayor of London and married to lawyer Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children.
We were in an intimate relationship for four years, she said.
I loved him, and for good reason. But the man I thought I knew no longer exists.
