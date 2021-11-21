How the ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election spread





Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” playbook, the collection of lies alleging that the 2020 election was stolen by voter fraud, reflects the tactics used by sophisticated disinformation propagators.

The big picture: Research from Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center shows that there is a typical cycle that people use to manipulate the media and spread disinformation. Trump’s spread of bogus stolen election claims shows how the cycle works.

How it works: Spreaders of disinformation usually start by planning their stories early and sowing their lies online, where they can spread quickly, reaching people faster than critics can counter the disinformation.

This is what happened when Trump sowed the seeds of his electoral fraud allegations long before the general election and spread them through interviews and social media. Trump’s accounts after the January 6 insurgency. The former president has adapted by creating other channels to get his message out, such as a new blog, which eventually closed, and more recently a plan to launch a social media network called “Truth Social,” which has submitted a file to be made public via a SPAC.

“The main and most effective way to break the cycle is to never go from step 2 to step 3” and “something just sputters in step 2,” says Emily Dreyfuss, editor. at the Shorenstein Center.

“When that happens, which is all the time, the campaign never gets a lot of attention and so most people never know it was there in the first place.”

