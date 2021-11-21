WATCH: Unable to convince farmers of their benefits, they decided to repeal agricultural laws, says Prime Minister Modi – Gaonconnection





Almost a year after farmers launched an agitation against the three controversial farm laws that were passed in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech to the nation today morning that the Union government would repeal all three laws. He added that the government has failed to convince farmers of the merits of the laws. Prime Minister Modi, who addressed the nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, said: “We have taken action to benefit farmers. Seeds were provided at reasonable rates, irrigation facilities were improved and 22 crores (220 million) soil health cards. These measures have helped to increase agricultural production ”. Also read: Farm laws to be repealed before UP elections, here’s what opposition leaders say In a speech to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union government would repeal the three agricultural laws. He said the government has failed to convince farmers of the benefits of the laws. Follow this space for further updates #FarmersProtest – Gaon Connection English (@GaonConnectionE) November 19, 2021 “However, we have failed to make farmers understand the merits of the three laws and we have now decided to repeal them,” added the Prime Minister. Also Read: Strongest Opposition to New Farm Laws Among Northwestern Region Farmers; biggest support in the western region: Gaon Connection Rural Survey Since the Union government passed the three laws, the country has witnessed nationwide protests against the legislation, particularly at the borders of the national capital where farmers mainly from the states of Punjab and the ‘Haryana have been camping to protest since November last year. . SKM statement on Modi Govt statement to repeal agricultural laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Indian government’s decision to repeal the three black anti-farmer and pro-business laws first introduced as ordinances in June 2020. He chose to announce it to Guru Nanak Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/Aq03YJs8sD – Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) November 19, 2021 Also read: Two in five farmers fear agricultural laws will end MSP system; 59% want the MSP to be a mandatory law At least 500 farmers have died in the protests and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the Restless Farmers’ Organization, said on May 26 that 477 farmers had died within six months of the protests. Farmers lost their lives to inclement weather, health problems and suicides as they protested the laws. Farmer protests will continue until government repeals laws in parliament: Rakesh Tikait Meanwhile, nearly an hour after Prime Minister Modi announced that the Union government would repeal the laws, Bhartiya Kisan’s Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the farmers’ unrest was growing. would continue until such laws are not repealed by Parliament after initiating the required legislative process. Chief farmer Rakesh Tikait addressing a rally in Sitapur. He also demanded that the government also discuss other ongoing issues for farmers such as the minimum support price. This is a developing story; more details expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.gaonconnection.com/farm-laws-repealed-farmers-protests-narendra-modi-live-updates-punjab-haryana-uttar-pradesh-agriculture-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos