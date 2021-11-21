7 “crazy” policies of Xi Jinping for zero-Covid in China





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – PresidentChina Xi Jinpingimplement a number of fairly drastic “crazy” policies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. China is the country that first discovered the corona virus infection. Following this pandemic, China has closed its country to international visits. This country of the bamboo curtain also often restricts the movement of its citizens. This policy was carried out to support the zero-Covid strategy chosen by Xi Jinping. He even persisted in not going abroad for the past 22 months until he gave up on important global meetings such as the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, at the summit on change. Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Here are 5 “crazy” policies of Xi Jinping in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic: 1. Frequent blocking of the territory of the country China often implements a lockdown to control the spread of the corona virus. The country’s government is also planning to tighten the lockdown to prevent transmission of the delta variant of Covid-19 ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Due to the frequent closures, Chinese citizens would start to get stressed and frustrated. The frustration among residents was revealed in a post on WeChat by former Deputy Mayor Dai Rongli. Dai said the move “removed the last signs of life” outside the city. Another resident also shared that only people who follow the rules can feel sad and hopeless in an uncertain state. “Only those in this situation know how sad people feel,” a local wrote in response. 2. Silence the New Critics on Covid Another “crazy” policy of Xi Jinping, namely that China had arrested four journalists who covered Wuhan with views “different” from the government version. One of them even went on a hunger strike and threatened to die. Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February 2020 to cover the unrest in the region. In his news, he wondered about the management of the Covid-19 epidemic carried out by the authorities. Zhang was arrested in May 2020 and sentenced to four years in prison in December. He was found guilty of fights and provocation. According to his brother, Zhang Ju, Zhang is now very thin and may not be able to live any longer, as quoted by AFP. In addition, reporters from several foreign media who covered the deadly floods in northern China were harassed online and on location by local residents in July. Journalists from the BBC and Los Angeles Times have even received death threats, according to the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China. 3. Isolation of residents in public places Recently, China isolated the university town of Zhuanghe campus in Dalian City and its 1,500 students after detecting dozens of students at the school who tested positive for Covid-19. Hundreds of students from the university town of Zhuanghe have also been evacuated to hotels for medical observation to reduce the spread of Covid-19 on campus. Not only that, China was confined to a shopping mall in Beijing after one of its visitors was found to be in close contact with a Covid-19 patient. Raffles City shopping center in Beijing’s Dongcheng district was forced to close after one of its customers came into close contact with a Covid-19 patient, reports show Beijing Youth Daily. Kill animals to interrupt many flights, read the next page …

Kill the suspect's animals to cancel numerous thefts

