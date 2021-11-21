Trump backs Gosar for re-election as GOP rallies lawmaker who posted edited animated video of himself killing colleague





Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, visits his office on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump and House Republicans rallied around Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, on Thursday, a day after being censored for posting an edited animated video of himself killing a colleague, approving his re-election and signaling that he would be given better committee assignments if Republicans gain control of the House in 2022.

Trump praised Gosar, who attended an event earlier this year the organizer of which defended racial segregation and downplayed the Holocaust, as a staunch supporter of our America First program, and more importantly, the United States. .

Paul is a well-respected congressman in Arizona, strong on crime, borders, our military and our veterans, Trump said in a statement. He continually fights for lower taxes, fewer regulations and our great, but besieged, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my complete and total approval!

Earlier today, Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Said he would likely give Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Better committee assignments if the GOP won a majority next year, sacking lawmakers. embrace of rhetoric and violent imagery against Democrats.

Trump and McCarthy’s comments come a day after the House censored Gosar for tweeting an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., and throwing swords at the president Joe Biden. Gosar said he was not promoting violence and had not apologized for sharing the video. He is also asking for the names of Democrats who should be stripped of their committee duties in a Republican-controlled house.

Trump and McCarthys’ remarks point out that the lingering mistrust among members of Congress following the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill is likely to only worsen as the midterm elections approach next year.

At his weekly press conference Thursday morning, McCarthy was asked about his threat the day before to remove several Democrats from their committee positions if he became Speaker of the House at the next Congress.

It’s not about threats, it’s about holding people accountable, McCarthy replied. I think the majority will have to approve any member of the committees they may sit on.

Gosar and Greene, on the other hand, would not only be given committee duties, but might even be rewarded with more coveted duties, McCarthy said.

They can have other missions in committee; they can have better committee missions, he said. I think with Gosar, these are the ones he wants. Taylor Greene, it was just a first year. I know she asked for more; she has the right to sit on committees.

The February House vote to oust Greene from his committee assignments was 230 to 199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats to support the decision. On Wednesday, only two Republicans joined Democrats in voting to censor Gosar and remove him from his post on the House and natural resources oversight committees.

Democrats have expressed growing concern over the violent political rhetoric 10 months after a host of supporters of former President Donald Trumps attacked the Capitol. But beyond brief references to not condoning violence, few Republicans have criticized Gosar for posting a video last week of the representative plunging a sword into the back of a colleague’s neck.

Representative Mondaire Jones, DN.Y., said the GOP’s continued support for Gosar reflects a larger issue rooted in Republican leaders’ fear of being alienated from their party base.

It’s crazy because there has never been a time in American history, except perhaps during the Civil War era, when violence was tolerated, implicitly or explicitly, in Congress. American, he said in an interview on Thursday. It doesn’t take much for the Minority Leader to just condemn the actions of one of his own members that risk provoking violence against a colleague, especially given what we saw happen on January 6 – which was fair earlier this year.

Jones added that he feared the Republican Party would abandon democracy in an attempt to seize power by any means necessary, including lethal force.

Ocasio-Cortez echoed his remarks, telling reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday that McCarthy made it very, very clear that if Republicans regain control of the chamber next year, they will rule with a very authoritarian ideology and aim to transform the House of Representatives into an undemocratic institution.

Gosar deleted the video from McCarthys, but maintained that it was neither dangerous nor threatening in nature, likening it to a children’s cartoon. The clip was viewed more than 3 million times before Gosar took it down, Democrats said.

On Thursday morning, Gosar shared an article from Tory commentators suggesting that removing 10 House Democrats from their committees may just be the starting point!

In the comments post your list and why, Gosar tweeted his followers.

Republicans have named two Democrats they plan to remove from committees if they take control: Reps Maxine Waters, D-Calif., And Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Republicans argued that Waters was urging violence in April when she called on protesters to become more active and become more confrontational if a jury votes to acquit former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder. Democrats said she was calling for peaceful protests.

Republicans also pointed to Omars’ criticism of Israel and some remarks members of both parties called anti-Semitic, including one that suggested that Israel’s allies in US politics were motivated by money rather than out of principle, as a reason to deny him a seat on committees. She apologized for the comments and said she didn’t want them to be anti-Semitic.

In his own press conference Thursday, Pelosi ignored McCarthy’s threat of retaliation against Democrats and accused Republicans of undermining American democracy every day.

You see their behavior on the ground [shows] they should never have a hammer near them, Pelosi told reporters. But no, we wouldn’t give up our responsibilities for fear of something they might do in the future.

Pelosi and other Democrats denounced Gosars’ video for not only raising the specter of political violence, but also representing violence against women.

It was a source of humor and bragging from the members across the aisle. It’s just, I mean, just astonishing to me, Pelosi said, adding that Democrats unanimously agreed to demand the maximum sentence we could get against Gosar for putting the lives of his fellow lawmakers at risk. .

During Wednesday’s House debate, several Democratic women spoke of the growing threats they have faced in recent months.

Ocasio-Cortez, in particular, has been harassed by a number of Republican members of Congress. Last year, Representative Ted Yoho, R-Fla., Accosted the MP on the steps of the Capitol, calling her disgusting and allegedly used a sexist insult to describe her once she was out of earshot.

Greene aggressively confronted Ocasio-Cortez in May, yelling at her, following her down a hallway on Capitol Hill and falsely accusing him of supporting terrorists.

When asked about McCarthy’s defense of Gosar on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters she would like the Republican leader to shout this from the rooftops.

Please let him communicate to the whole country that he deeply supports people who are violent against women and that he is. . . deeply accept members who fundraise for neo-Nazi organizations and place them on important committees, Ocasio-Cortez said.

Gosar has long drawn criticism for his extremist views, including his spread of the false claim that the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol and the murderous white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 was part of a left-wing plot. In February, he was the keynote speaker at an event hosted by Nicholas Fuentes, a political activist who expressed fear of what will happen to America as its people become much less white.

In June, the image of Gosars appeared on an invitation to raise funds with the Fuentes, but the congressman denied planning to attend the event or knowing anything about the invitation. .Rep. Sean Maloney, DN.Y., chairman of the Congressional Democratic campaign committee, said Thursday that in Gosar’s episode, Republicans once again demonstrated an inability to shake their blinders and rediscover the good difficulty.

There isn’t anyone in the Republican caucus who doesn’t know it’s wrong, but there are only two who are willing to say it out loud and that says a lot, Maloney said, referring to Representatives Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom voted to censor Gosar.

What you are seeing is Kevin McCarthyism – a willingness to do anything to gain power and side with anyone to gain power, he added. And that’s the real story.

Washington Posts Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Kane and Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.

