Donald Trump – – I’ve never seen him so angry before





In Republican politician and former Governor Chris Christie’s new book, he describes a dinner party in 2011 where President Barack Obama allegedly angered Trump.

The event Christie is talking about is the traditional White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which takes place every year. During dinner, it is common for the outgoing president to give a speech.

When Obama took the stage in 2011, the rhetoric hit Donald Trump hard.

Trump has always insisted on President Barack Obama's birthplace. At the annual White House press conference, Obama mocked Trump's skepticism about the president's hometown and the room where Trump was sitting.

Show no mercy

With a touch of humor, Obama accused Trump of promoting the conspiracy theory that the former was not born in the United States and therefore has no right to be President of the United States.

While much of the public laughed at Obama’s speech, it must have been a big hit with Trump, according to Christie.

Christie is said to have come to dinner with Trump and wrote in the new book that he spoke to Trump afterwards. Christie says he’s never seen such an angry Republican, according to him independent.

– He showed no mercy towards Donald Trump as stated in the book, according to what was stated in The New York Times book.

Supporter: Chris Christie supported Trump during his presidency from 2017 to 2020. Editorial ShutterstockShow more

Refusal to run for president

A few days before dinner in 2011, Obama presented his birth certificate.

Obama said during dinner and explained why:

– This is because he can finally come back to focus on important issues, such as: Why did we simulate the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? Where are Peggy and Tupac? Obama continued.

To the Washington Post, Trump reportedly said after the annual dinner that he had had a “wonderful night.”

During his first year as president in 2017, he reportedly refused to attend the annual event. Later, it was also said that he had refused the participation of those in charge of the leadership.

