Six major reasons why Biden should boycott the Beijing Olympics





President Biden has said he is considering a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. In fact, it is the least that we ask for. The Chinese Communist Party aims to make the Games a propaganda triumph to shame Leni Riefenstahls Olympia. In reality, it deserves the contempt of the world, far beyond the mere fact of not sending an official delegation from the United States government. A: The CCP violated all the provisions of the United Nations Genocide Convention in its horrific and horrific abuse of Uyghurs in the far west region of Xinjiang. He holds around 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities in some 260 secretly constructed high-security concentration camps and other detention centers. The handful of those who left say they have been subjected to indoctrination, sexual abuse and even forced sterilization. Of them: Beijing categorically refuses to cooperate with any real investigation into the origins of the pandemic which has killed more than 5 million people. In fact, as David Asher noted, the scientific and circumstantial evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is the result of a laboratory accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is almost conclusive. The CCP has done everything in its power to cover their tracks from the early days of the pandemic. Whether it’s removing the name of whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang from the internet, blaming the United States for bringing him to Chinese shores via frozen food packaging, or forcing the Organization world health organization to support its lies. Three: China removes organs from prisoners of conscience, a nearly two-decade long practice, mostly from Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghur Muslims. Beijing insists all organs come from voluntary donors after death, but the raw numbers make that impossible. Four : The crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong, contrary to Beijing’s promises in the island city’s surrender agreement. Not only has the CCP crushed any semblance of democracy, but it is now arresting anyone and everything that stands in its way. Five: Beijing’s war on the churches. President Xi Jinping doesn’t want other gods before him: He has been cracking down on Chinese Christians for years, refusing to allow children to attend worship, demolishing churches, replacing pictures of Jesus with his cup, jailing pastors and editing the Bible to adhere to the line of the CCP. Six: In its latest tyranny, the regime wiped out a three-time Olympian, tennis star Peng Shuai, after accusing Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister, of sexual assault. This is how the CCP works, but it is reason enough for a boycott by the athletes themselves if world governments and the International Olympic Committee turn a blind eye.

