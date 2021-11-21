Trump’s anger grows as DeSantis’ popularity with Republicans takes off





By Gabby Orr and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) – In a matter of months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went from being a shining example in Donald Trump’s eyes of a MAGA leader modeled in his image to an average politician who forgot his roots as he became a Republican celebrity.

People close to the two men first noticed the palpable shift in Trump’s stance towards DeSantis earlier this year, as enthusiasm for the Florida governor increased among donors and GOP agents who praised his response. of laissez-faire to the Covid-19 pandemic. The more DeSantis’ popularity skyrocketed, the more Trump became obsessed with credit for his political stardom.

In April, Trump told Fox News that DeSantis would “certainly” be in consideration for the post of vice president if he launched a third presidential campaign in 2024. In October, the former president demanded that he publicly exclude a candidacy for the White House. of its own.

“It’s not that Trump is complaining about Ron… but he likes to remind Ron and the others that he did,” said a person close to the former president, who added that Trump had told his entourage that DeSantis could show more. Acknowledgement. Politico first reported the strain in their relationship last Friday.

A statement to CNN from Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich appeared to confirm Trump’s obsession with receiving credit for DeSantis’ success. Budowich said the former president’s 2020 victory in Florida “paved the way for Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, to sweep the state in 2022” and suggested that Trump then “catapult” the member of the DeSantis Congress “in the Governor’s Mansion” with its approval in the 2018 GOP Primary for the Governor of Florida.

“President Trump remains committed and supports Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been a champion of President Trump’s America First program,” Budowich said.

Although the two remain in regular contact, Trump has grown increasingly irritated by DeSantis’ refusal to publicly reject his own 2024 offer if the former president himself decides to run. Two people familiar with the situation said DeSantis privately assured Trump and others that he did not intend to challenge him in a GOP presidential primary, but they noted that Trump would not be fully satisfied until the governor says so publicly.

“I don’t think Trump appreciates the conundrum that DeSantis is in. He wants him to say, ‘I won’t run,’ but DeSantis isn’t going to weigh like that,” said a former Trump aide, who suggested that DeSantis’ current approach was politically savvy given his interest in securing another term as governor.

“That’s a very smart vision. Until you’re re-elected, don’t start having a conversation about 2024. If you try to ask people for your vote and lean into presidential speculation, that makes them much more difficult things, ”the assistant said.

Although DeSantis has previously dismissed the 2024 talks about him as “absurd,” he has avoided making the unequivocal public vow not to challenge Trump that other would-be Republican hopefuls have.

Earlier this month, he officially filed for re-election as governor of Florida in 2022, and he recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity that that was his goal.

“I don’t envision anything other than my job,” DeSantis said.

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment. Helen Aguirre Ferr, executive director of the Florida Republican Party who has worked for Trump and DeSantis, told CNN: “I’m not going to go into this at all. I’ll leave that to someone else.”

What sets DeSantis apart

Trump’s allies say it was the organic enthusiasm for DeSantis – among deep-pocket donors and the popular GOP flank – that fueled Trump’s frustration with the governor, especially regarding 2024. When the Trump’s name was pulled from a presidential straw Poll at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in February, it was DeSantis who led the pack with 43% support among the friendly MAGA audience. Months later, at a September 13 press conference where he denounced the Biden administration’s pending Covid-19 vaccine mandate for big business, DeSantis offered a shy smirk when another official State pointed out someone wearing a “DeSantis 2024” t-shirt in the crowd.

And for months, the billionaire Republican donors who funded Trump opened their check books to spur DeSantis in his bid for a second term as governor of Florida.

Former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross donated $ 50,000 to DeSantis’ campaign in April, according to publicly available campaign fundraising data, as did close friend of Trump and co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, who contributed $ 250,000 in March. Interactive Brokers Group President Thomas Peterffy, whose last six-figure donation to the Trump Victory Fund was in September 2017, also gave DeSantis $ 250,000 in April. Peterffy told Bloomberg News earlier this fall that he would rather see DeSantis as the Republican presidential candidate in 2024 because he is less impulsive than Trump.

Nick Iarossi, a Florida lobbyist and DeSantis consolidator, claimed Trump supporters were the ones seeking to support DeSantis, not the other way around. Another person close to DeSantis, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations, said he has personally witnessed cases where the governor has had to tell donors “who are all excited about a presidential run. , ‘No, I’m not focusing on 2024.’ “

“Everyone’s talking about my governor,” said Shawn Foster, a member of the GOP state committee who helped organize a county fundraiser called DeSantis in September which agents said was the most important in the history of the state – other than once hosted by Trump.

DeSantis has raised $ 56 million so far this year through a political committee, and a sign of its growing national stature, nearly half of its 2021 loot has come from outside Florida. His committee has spent sparingly – just $ 2.3 million in the past 12 months – although it has paid to meet demand for brash DeSantis-themed merchandise for sale on its website. DeSantis sold “Don’t Fauci my Florida” koozies this summer as the Sunshine State became the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Now on sale: DeSantis branded golf balls with the slogan “The Governor of Florida has a pair”.

Trump keeps an eye on his potential competitors

The latent tension between Trump and DeSantis comes as the former president himself draws closer to yet another White House campaign in 2024. Trump has closely followed what Republican presidential hopefuls have reportedly said about their own interests. to run, and is most interested in these – like DeSantis – which enjoys great popularity with its main supporters.

Looking ahead to 2024, Trump has worked aggressively since stepping down to exercise control over the Republican Party with backing from insurgent GOP candidates, regular appearances on the campaign trail, and intense demands for loyalty. Republicans at the local, state and federal levels. . A former Trump White House official said Trump’s approach to ensuring he stays as head of the party spares no one – not even the elected Republicans who have shown him the greatest loyalty in most situations.

“He wants to be the best dog, not just nationally, but in these states,” it will matter if he becomes the Republican candidate in 2024, the former White House official said.

The official noted that DeSantis is not the only GOP governor who received praise from the former president one day and resented it the next.

“He was on the border with (Texas Gov.) Greg Abbott three or four months ago, then a month later you get this statement where he was criticizing Abbott,” the official recalled, referring to a letter Trump said. wrote to the Texas governor in September demanding he support a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 election results. (Trump joined Abbott on a visit to the US-Mexico border in late June amid a wave of unauthorized border crossings under the Biden administration).

“He changes his tone every other day with some of these guys and what you see with DeSantis – Trump being hot and cold – isn’t necessarily unique to him,” the former Trump White House official said.

If asked, Trump’s advisers believe the former president would campaign for DeSantis’ re-election. Iarossi said he was unsure of Trump’s involvement in 2022, but added, “The Trump brand is still great in Florida so I think he’s a great ally to have.”

Some enemies of Trump have captured the jealousy of the former president and use it to advance their own goals. Next week, Palm Beach televisions, possibly including those in Mar-a-Lago, will again air a Lincoln Project commercial meant to remind Trump that DeSantis is the new guy in the GOP.

Rick Wilson, one of the former Republicans behind the Lincoln Project, hopes to elicit a very specific reaction from Trump.

“We want Trump to kill his own babies,” Wilson said. “We think if we narrow the field and there’s only Trump in 2024, it’s an easy choice for Americans to say ‘no’.”

DeSantis, who once ran a campaign ad reading Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” to his toddler son, has skillfully guided Trump to his political advantage for years. As a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2016, DeSantis repeatedly refused to support Trump during the GOP presidential primary. But after Trump’s victory and his surge in popularity among Republican voters, DeSantis appeared regularly on Fox News where he was a staunch supporter of the president. Trump took note and tweeted his support for DeSantis during the 2018 governor’s primary for governor about a better-funded establishment favorite.

Trump has often reminded DeSantis of this story, saying at a rally in 2020 that DeSantis polled at 3% and “had no money” before Trump got involved. “He ran, I backed him, his numbers exploded,” Trump told the crowd.

But if Trump is waiting for DeSantis to return the favor by publicly relinquishing the 2024 nomination, he shouldn’t hold his breath. With a re-election campaign still ahead and Democrats already accusing DeSantis of campaigning for his next job, the governor’s allies say it doesn’t make political sense for him to talk about the future.

“He didn’t say he would show up in 2024,” Iarossi said. “Why would he reject something he hasn’t expressed an interest in showing up for?” “

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

