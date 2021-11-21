Indian farmers faced Modi and won. What is happening now?

In a surprise reversal following more than a year of relentless protests, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to repeal three controversial laws affecting the country’s agricultural industry.

The laws, which sparked a massive protest movement after being pass in September 2020, were designed to modernize India’s agricultural industry, but Indian farmers and other critics have said they will benefit businesses at the expense of farmers.

Modis’ decision to back down is a key victory for farmers, whose protests have focused on the Indian capital of New Delhi, and a sign of growing dissatisfaction with the increasingly nationalist Hindu Bharatiya Janata party, led by Modi.

Today I ask my compatriots for forgiveness and say with a pure heart and an honest mind that there may have been a gap, Modi said in a televised speech to the nation Friday announcing the decision.

It was an unusual manifestation of contrition for Modi, under whose leadership India increasingly became authoritarian in more than seven years since taking office and a fine political theater, according to Angana Chatterji, anthropologist at the University of California at Berkeley.

While promising to repeal three laws, Mr. Modi did not apologize for his structurally and socially flawed policies, Chatterji said. Receding from the prolific and sustained dissent mounted by the farmers, Modi admitted only to having neglected and neglected the way in which policies were transmitted.

The Modis government has previously ignored criticism of some of its most alarming policies. The international community condemned its 2019 annexation of Kashmir, a contested Muslim-majority region divided between India, Pakistan and China that was nonetheless ruled by its own state government until Modi changed the constitution of India, abolishing the long-standing autonomy of Kashmir and forcing the citizens of Indian territory within a month communications and information failure.

Yet Farm Laws, three separate pieces of legislation collectively designed to modernize India’s agricultural sector have proven to be deeply controversial, and Modi, already criticized for India’s catastrophic response to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally retreated.

The laws promised to open up the agricultural market to commercial buyers, as opposed to the current system of public markets buying farmers’ produce and effectively guaranteeing them a minimum income. But as Voxs Jariel Arvin explained in December 2020, farmers feared it would subject them to the whims of the market and big business and make it harder for them to earn a living.

According to Arvin:

Although the government has said it will not give up minimum support price for essential crops like grains, which the Indian government has secured and guaranteed for decades, farmers fear they will disappear. Without them, farmers believe they will be at the mercy of large corporations paying extremely low prices for essential crops, plunging them into debt and financial ruin.

As the year-long protests and Modis’ withdrawal from the problem show, the government’s promises of continued stability and new market opportunities ultimately failed to sway Indian farmers, who are often already in debt and lacking in sources. income alternatives. According to Brand India Equity Foundation, 58 percent of the Indian population depends on the agricultural industry for their livelihood and as Arvin explains, India struggles to provide reasonable jobs in alternative sectors, despite the fact that agriculture only pays off. about 18 percent of India’s GDP.

Beyond simply being a victory for underprivileged farmers in India, Modis’ contrition tells a bigger story about his government, his recent failures, and the state of democracy in India.

Indian farmers are a powerful bloc in a precarious economic position

The Indian agricultural system has been operating for decades under a subsidy system, farmers grow food and other agricultural products and the government buys them at a specific price from farmers to sell them domestically or abroad. export, offering them a guaranteed income. Since most of the farmers in India 82 percent in 2018, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations are small family farmers and not large agricultural enterprises, their incomes are extremely precarious and depend on the ability of the government to provide a minimum basic income for their crops.

Before the controversy over agricultural laws, farmers in India have already tackled suicides sometimes due to insurmountable debt, poor harvests and volatile food prices. This kind of desperation, combined with few alternatives for careers that can adequately support a family, especially in rural areas of the country, has put farmers in an untenable position exacerbated by agricultural reform attempts over the past year. .

As Sadanand Dhume, a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and an expert on South Asia, explained to Vox late last year, India’s agricultural system and its economy in general require attention. significant changes in order to keep up with global markets and provide an adequate standard. of life for the Indian population.

If the economy created jobs, there wouldn’t be so much anxiety, Dhume said. However, because job creation [in India] has been so weak that the idea of ​​losing the warranty is destabilizing for farmers.

Massive protests began soon after the laws were passed, with farmers across the country, including from Punjab, one of the country’s main grain suppliers, and Uttar Pradesh, the most populated outside of New Delhi.

International media coverage of the protests drew attention to the farmers’ cause, as have comments from Western celebrities like Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg, and protesters built camps that remained throughout the winter, despite occasional violence and a deadly spate of Covid-19 cases.

According to Harinder Happy, spokesperson for Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the United Front of Farmers Unions, at least 670 protesters died during the protests for a number of causes, including exposure, Covid-19, and suicide.

In October of this year, four protesters also died when a car registered in the name of a government minister crashed into a crowd of demonstrators in Uttar Pradesh; previously, farmers had started following BJP politicians as they campaigned in Uttar Pradesh as an extension of the New Delhi-centric protest movement.

Death of agricultural reforms is a rare concession from the Modi government

Modis’ overthrow on farm laws is unusual for a strongman who has imposed by law which violates human rights and has already is the subject of international condemnation.

Under Modi, India experienced a rise in Hindu nationalism, with deadly consequences for religious minorities in the country. This nationalism translated into political success for Modi, he was re-elected in 2019 by a landslide on an overtly Hindu platform, as the AP described it at the time. But his government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis first shut down much of India’s economy, then downplayed widespread suffering as crematoriums and hospitals overflowed during the country’s second deadly wave. weakened its national position.

This weakness was highlighted earlier this year in the Indian state of West Bengal, where Modis BJP decisively lost in local elections which saw Covid-19 become a major problem, and fears that farm laws could become an additional political vulnerability may have pushed Modis’ decision to back down now.

The repeal, which, if passed, will in part reframe its damaging economic policy, comes in the face of Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming 2022 election, Chatterji told Vox via email. Winner [Uttar Pradesh] is overly critical of Hindu nationalist BJP to continue his experience of absolute nationalism in India.

Protesters in both Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have already shown vigorous opposition to BJP policies and an ability to stage a credible offense against them and some experts say Modis’ decision to change course now may not be enough to undo the damage already done.

The government is likely to pass this off as the Prime Minister listening to the people, but after a year of harsh protests, acrimony and violence, it will be difficult to buy into this notion, Gilles Verniers, professor of political science at Ashoka University in India, told the AP this week.

Despite his missteps, however, Modi looks likely to stay in power for the time being. While this presents an opening for the political opposition, it remains to be seen whether the struggling Congress Party and its allies can galvanize a comeback, Chatterji said.

The success of the protests against the farm law could mark a change, however: given the large proportion of Indians nearly 1.4 billion people who are engaged in the agricultural industry, the movement certainly had the numbers to mount a serious challenge, and Happy, the spokesperson for the farmers’ union, says the protesters have built a sustained movement to meet the demands of the agricultural sector.

India’s agricultural sector, farmers and farm workers are going through a deep crisis, Happy said. Our priority is therefore to work intensely for the cause of farmers and farm workers.

The protest was not only about [repealing] laws, we also had other demands, he told Vox, including legislation to enshrine a minimum support price for agricultural products. These requests are still pending.

Currently, the Indian parliament is due to meet later this month, the date on which Modi said on Friday that lawmakers would begin the process of repealing the laws.

In his speech on Friday announcing the end of the new farm laws, Modi also told protesters they could go home and urged them to start over; as Happy told Vox, however, it won’t happen anytime soon.

We had a central committee meeting today and prepared a few resolutions, Happy said, and another United Farmers Front General Body meeting on the group’s next steps is scheduled for Sunday, while the protesters remain in. the outskirts of Delhi, intending to agitate until the laws are repealed and the rest of their demands are satisfied.

We will continue to fight until then, Happy told Vox.