58% of AZ voters say Trump shouldn’t run in 2024





58% of Arizona voters say they don’t want former President Donald Trump running for reelection in 2024, including more than a third of Republicans in the state.

President Joe Biden beat Trump in the state by a narrow but conclusive margin of less than a percentage point, a victory that was confirmed by the pro-Trump “audit” which actually added to the margin.

But a little over a year later, an overwhelming majority of voters in the state don’t even want him to run next time. The OH Predictive Insights Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll, released earlier this week, included thought-provoking news all around.

Respondents were asked “Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?” “

Of all respondents, 58% answered “Probably not” (47%) or “Absolutely not” (11%).

Only 31% answered “Definitely yes” (20%) or “Probably yes” (11%).

Among independents, those totals were within one or two points of the total, while Democrats overwhelmingly (87%) said Trump should not stand for re-election.

But even among Republicans, 34% are expected to either “probably not” (17%) or “definitely not” (17%) again in 2024.

In the same poll, Republican primary voters consistently chose Trump over the rest of the peloton by a wide margin, but with 48% support they failed to secure a majority of support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is by far Trump’s closest challenger at just 16%. This means that establishment Republicans face the same problem as in 2016: the possibility that no candidate could merge the non-Trump vote.

This same dynamic has manifested itself in poll after poll: Trump maintains a considerable lead over all of his challengers, while simultaneously experiencing a significant drop in support within the party. And DeSantis remains the only candidate to have gained ground against Trump so far.

It’s very early to play in the 2024 election, but so far signs point to a dilemma for Republicans.

