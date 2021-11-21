Politics
PM Modi sets the tone for the UP elections; SP, Cong exude the confidence to win
It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Lok Sabha’s seat in Gujarat after winning it in 2014 and choosing Varanasi as his working constituency, keeping in mind the importance and significance of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister knows that the road to New Delhi in 2024 passes through the ballot boxes of the Assembly in 2022.
With the model code of conduct to be implemented in January, the BJP has stepped forward. Interior Minister Amit Shah hinted that Yogi Adityanath would be the chief ministerial candidate.
The ministers of Narendra Modi’s government regularly visit the state and interact with the population through the foundation stone ceremonies and the inauguration of various projects.
The BJP has already appointed the Election Officer and the Co-Election Officer. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and four other members were given the responsibilities. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi and party secretary general Saroj Pandey, former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya MP Sabha Vivek Thakur have been appointed co-leaders.
The neighborhoods were divided between three big names in the party. BJP National President JP Nadda was assigned two zones, while Interior Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were assigned two zones each. JP Nadda for Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Rajnath Singh for Kashi and Awadh and Amit Shah for Braj and West.
In addition, Prime Minister Modi himself is supervising the work. Uttar Pradesh is the first state the Prime Minister visited for three days. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi traveled to Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal highway. He later visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event.
The Prime Minister attended the IG-DIG Nationwide Conference in Lucknow. He reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi in the second half of November 21. He will travel again to UP’s Noida where he will lay the foundation stone for Asia’s largest Jewar Airport.
The Prime Minister regularly interacts with the people of the state and lists the work done by his government while highlighting the corruption, lawlessness and nepotism of previous governments.
The message we can get from this is that the Prime Minister will not leave Yogi Adityanath alone in the next state elections. He will organize massive rallies in the coming time as the elections approach.
State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said the prime minister has visited Uttar Pradesh so many times for fear of defeat in the next election.
“People are upset, young people are unemployed and women are not safe. Inflation is at its peak, farmers are dying. The BJP will lose because of these problems. They know we will win and the members of the BJP therefore visit Uttar Pradesh so often, ”he said.
He further claimed that Congress would form the state government.
Former government minister of the Samajwadi party, Abhishek Mishra said the BJP knew he would not form the government in the elections.
He further claimed that his party would form the government with an absolute majority.
Speaking of the prime minister’s visit to the state, Bahujan Samaj Rajya Sabha Party MP Ashok Siddharth said the BJP knew he would not return to power.
However, he said neither party will get a full majority in the next election and it will be a trilateral struggle.
He said BSP voters are silent and only his party has the voting booth committee. Each committee has five members who are responsible for insuring 10 voters each.
Different parties have their own demands regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. But this election is very important, Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the way to Delhi will pass through Uttar Pradesh. If UP is won, Delhi will not be very difficult to win. Therefore, the Prime Minister and his team are not going to be lax.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/elections/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh/pm-modi-sets-tone-for-up-elections-sp-cong-exude-confidence-of-winning/articleshow/87826187.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]