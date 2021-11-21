PM Modi sets the tone for the UP elections; SP, Cong exude the confidence to win

With parliamentary elections slated for 2022 in five states, Uttar Pradesh being the most important for the Bharatiya Janata party, the party has already started to make efforts to reach out to the people of the state. However, the opposition parties claimed to form the next government after the elections.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Lok Sabha’s seat in Gujarat after winning it in 2014 and choosing Varanasi as his working constituency, keeping in mind the importance and significance of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister knows that the road to New Delhi in 2024 passes through the ballot boxes of the Assembly in 2022.

With the model code of conduct to be implemented in January, the BJP has stepped forward. Interior Minister Amit Shah hinted that Yogi Adityanath would be the chief ministerial candidate.



The ministers of Narendra Modi’s government regularly visit the state and interact with the population through the foundation stone ceremonies and the inauguration of various projects.

The BJP has already appointed the Election Officer and the Co-Election Officer. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and four other members were given the responsibilities. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi and party secretary general Saroj Pandey, former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya MP Sabha Vivek Thakur have been appointed co-leaders.

The neighborhoods were divided between three big names in the party. BJP National President JP Nadda was assigned two zones, while Interior Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were assigned two zones each. JP Nadda for Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Rajnath Singh for Kashi and Awadh and Amit Shah for Braj and West.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi himself is supervising the work. Uttar Pradesh is the first state the Prime Minister visited for three days. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi traveled to Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal highway. He later visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event.

The Prime Minister attended the IG-DIG Nationwide Conference in Lucknow. He reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi in the second half of November 21. He will travel again to UP’s Noida where he will lay the foundation stone for Asia’s largest Jewar Airport.

The Prime Minister regularly interacts with the people of the state and lists the work done by his government while highlighting the corruption, lawlessness and nepotism of previous governments.

The message we can get from this is that the Prime Minister will not leave Yogi Adityanath alone in the next state elections. He will organize massive rallies in the coming time as the elections approach.

State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said the prime minister has visited Uttar Pradesh so many times for fear of defeat in the next election.

“People are upset, young people are unemployed and women are not safe. Inflation is at its peak, farmers are dying. The BJP will lose because of these problems. They know we will win and the members of the BJP therefore visit Uttar Pradesh so often, ”he said.

He further claimed that Congress would form the state government.

Former government minister of the Samajwadi party, Abhishek Mishra said the BJP knew he would not form the government in the elections.

He further claimed that his party would form the government with an absolute majority.

Speaking of the prime minister’s visit to the state, Bahujan Samaj Rajya Sabha Party MP Ashok Siddharth said the BJP knew he would not return to power.

However, he said neither party will get a full majority in the next election and it will be a trilateral struggle.

He said BSP voters are silent and only his party has the voting booth committee. Each committee has five members who are responsible for insuring 10 voters each.

Different parties have their own demands regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. But this election is very important, Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the way to Delhi will pass through Uttar Pradesh. If UP is won, Delhi will not be very difficult to win. Therefore, the Prime Minister and his team are not going to be lax.