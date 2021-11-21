PM addresses city police chiefs and spends 12 hours in a marathon | Lucknow News





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow before attending the 56th DGP conference Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 56th All-India DGP-IGP Conference at the UP Police Headquarters on Saturday, spending 12 hours since morning with the country’s top cops at the meeting marathon that brought together all intelligence services, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and RAW Chief Samant Goel. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

The Prime Minister arrived at 9:35 a.m. and spoke to the state police chiefs and the heads of the armed central paramilitary forces for more than 90 minutes. Subsequently, presentations were made on counterinsurgency operations, the Darknet and drug trafficking. Other key issues, including the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and its ramifications for India, were also discussed.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with police chiefs from across India during afternoon tea and lunch, which insiders said was the longest time he spent in a police establishment.

During the conference, the Prime Minister also saw the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force since 2017, when the BJP government took power in Lucknow. This included cracking down on criminals and seizing their property. UP police also highlighted their outreach on social media, with each District Police Twitter account having an account that responds to citizens’ complaints around the clock. In addition, he showed how UP police were the first force in the country to verify information with 35,000 subscribers.

After dinner with the conference attendees, the PM left for Raj Bhawan at 8:45 pm. Subsequently, Interior Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval also left for their respective destinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Lucknow later on Friday, will visit the site again on Sunday to participate in the deliberations on the final day. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

