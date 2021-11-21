



Former President Trump Donald Trump’s GOP-controlled Pennsylvania Senate to Spend Up to 0K on Election Inquiry Trump Congratulates Rittenhouse on Acquittal House Poll on Federal Government Response to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Communist Democrats are embarking on yet another witch hunt, this time after my administration’s unprecedented and incredible response to coronaviruses, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died from COVID this year than in 2020, has Trump said in a statement shared through his spokesperson, Liz Harrington.

I tell Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these lopsided Democrats discredit our great accomplishments, Trump added.

President Donald J. Trump:

“Communist Democrats are embarking on yet another witch hunt, this time after my administration’s unprecedented and incredible response to coronaviruses, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died from Covid this year than in any peak. twitter.com/BqfC15eNY7

Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 20, 2021

The House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis is investigating the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, the subcommittee issued a subpoena for Navarro, who was previously Trump’s deputy assistant and trade adviser.

Mr. Navarro refused to voluntarily comply with the demands of the selected subcommittees, ignoring repeated attempts to obtain voluntary compliance and otherwise failing to communicate with the staff of the selected subcommittee, said Representative James Clyburn (DS. C.), chairman of the subcommittee, in a note this week to the other members.

Clyburn said they tried more than a dozen times to contact Navarro through calls, text messages, voicemails and emails, but were unable to reach him .

The subcommittee wants to hear from Navarro because Clyburn alleges that Trump’s aide awarded contracts for pandemic supplies to politically connected and unprepared companies. He also claims Navarro spent more time peddling lies about the 2020 election than focusing on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

This is yet another straightforward and shallow Democratic witch hunt. I will present a case of my new book In Trump Time to the committee in appreciation of their invitation, Navarro said in a statement in response to the summons.

Navarro said he planned to hand over a copy of his recently published book, “In Trump Time: My Journal of America’s Plague Year,” to the subcommittee, saying it would show the committee (as usual) barking the bad tree.

In Trump’s Time: https://t.co/27pZfzZUZ8 https://t.co/wFYq2cXYAj

Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) November 20, 2021

The Hill has contacted Navarro and Clyburns’ office for comment.

