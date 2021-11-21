Boris Johnson’s 20b Bridge over Irish Sea between Britain and NI scrapped – “Very difficult” | United Kingdom | New





Sir Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail, was commissioned by the Prime Minister in June 2020 to lead a wider ‘Union Connectivity Review’ to assess improvements to transport links between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Last September, Mr Johnson asked officials to consider building a 21-mile bridge between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland, at an estimated cost of £ 20 billion.

A possible bridge or tunnel between Portpatrick in Scotland and Larne in Northern Ireland has been included in the global review, but is expected to be officially scrapped in the coming weeks as the study will be made public. A government source told The Telegraph: “Hendy has examined whether this is affordable and practical and he concludes that it would be technically very difficult at the moment. “That’s not to say it won’t become viable at some point in the future, but right now it would be very, very difficult and expensive.” Natural difficulties would make the project impossible because the water in the Northern Irish Sea Channel is too deep.

The water sinks over 1,000 feet deep in places, meaning some of the largest support towers ever built would have been needed. The risks of seabed explosions were also taken into consideration as the area was used as an ammunition dump at sea during World War II. Strong gales in the area have also reportedly closed a crossing bridge for up to 100 days a year for safety reasons. In 2020 Sir Peter said in a statement: ‘If you look at the distance between Northern Ireland and Scotland it is actually no further than the Channel Tunnel. READ MORE: Boris loses patience with the chaos of Channel migrants

“I told Boris, I’m not going to go beyond whether it’s doable, how long it will take and how much it could cost.” Following the study which found that a bridge, tunnel or underwater rail link would not be feasible, Sir Peter’s recommendations for strengthening connections across the Union should now focus on road links and railways to Wales and Scotland. In September 2021, the Prime Minister told reporters during his trip to the United States that the connection proposals remained “an ambition” but were “not the most immediate”. He also said this would only happen after the completion of the recently reduced HS2 rail link. DO NOT MISS :

Boris still winner of the PM – “Exasperated” by the migrant crisis [REPORT]

Boris Johnson urged to do more in Brexit talks [ANALYSIS]

Brexit: the trade war will be “very unpleasant” for the United Kingdom [OPINION]

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former No. 10 senior adviser, called the plan “the world’s dumbest tunnel to Ireland”. In an interview with the BBC, Mr Cummings said of the Prime Minister: “He has no plan, he does not know how to be Prime Minister and we brought him in only because we had to work out a certain problem not because he was the right person to run the country. “ “You know the Prime Minister’s only agenda is to buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s dumbest tunnel to Ireland – that’s it . “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1524618/boris-johnson-iris-sea-bridge-project-between-britain-northern-ireland-scrapped-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos