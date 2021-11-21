CCP Resolution Highlights Xi Cult

As a crisis within the China Evergrande group that many call the foundation of the Chinese economy affects millions of Chinese invested and dependent on the company, the sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has stated in a landmark resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party over the past century that these same people are enjoying the best years of their lives.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the coal industry that once supplied the country has dwindled, leading to widespread blackouts.

In addition to these problems, tennis star Peng Shuai () accusing former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli () of sexual harassment calls into question the integrity of the upper echelons of the party leadership. Peng has reportedly been missing since accusing Zhang on social media earlier this month.

None of these major national issues that affect ordinary Chinese, let alone the large number of international issues facing the country, are mentioned in the resolution.

The CCP under Chinese President Xi Jinping () seems oblivious to things that directly affect the people it governs.

Rather than offering a glimpse into what is happening in China that has happened since the formation of the CCP 100 years ago, the Resolve is a piece of self-glorification and self-gratification. It largely contains the CCP’s own history narrative, which the leadership must then impose on all people living in China.

This is the third such resolution adopted by the Central Committee since the party was founded in 1921, and in light of the two previous documents, the latest resolution highlights the regression of the CCP.

The CCP’s historic resolutions are a way to reflect on the party’s past and guide its cadres and members on how to govern the country. They are also intended to set precedents for how the CCP intends to rule.

The first resolution was adopted by Mao Zedong () soon after the CCP came to power. It dealt with China’s harsh history, the atrocities it faced and how it overcame them to usher in a new era. He promoted Maoism, but recognized the violence and chaos that ensued when the CCP came to power, stressing how the party should learn from its sacrifices.

The second resolution went further. He even criticized Maos and the party’s policies during the Cultural Revolution, which showed that then Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping () brought China into contact with the world.

Dengs’ concepts of freeing the mind and seeking truth from facts pioneered not only in China, where people allegedly had the freedom to think freely without Big Brother looking, but also to global scale, with the world embracing China’s movements and embracing the country.

However, the third resolution goes beyond its predecessors and is in many ways a regression that brings a new notion of China to the table.

This can be understandable, as China has quickly become the world’s second-largest economy and is accumulating political power.

The international community has not remained inactive, but has taken a keen interest in China, be it economically, culturally, socially or historically. Therefore, seeing how the third resolution tries to promote a glorified and refined version of China makes a joke about the fiasco taking place in Beijing.

Unfortunately, unlike the previous two resolutions, which documented how the CCP intended to gradually hand over the reins of power to the people, as it should be under true communism and socialism, the latter shows how Beijing turned the back to this idea and has taken over the reins of power, as he begins to give orders to his people.

What is mentioned in the resolution?

The 15-page document follows the pattern of the Communist Party’s polemics and highlights two aspects that Beijing considers highly: The first is the prestige, relevance and importance of the CCP, which are shown in a positive light throughout. the resolution. The second is the pantheon of Chinese leaders, from Mao and Deng, to former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin () and Hu Jintao (), to Xi, with the current leader in the spotlight, highlighting his weight in the system. of Chinese governance.

Reading between the lines, however, one can better understand how the CCP understands China today.

First, there is an obvious disregard for political errors. From the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution and draconian household registration system, not all of these policies were mentioned.

This is worrying, because the Xi administration apparently intends to reject mistakes instead of accepting them, embracing them, and learning from them.

It is also a clear departure from the adage of seeking truth from facts, which the CCP is proud of.

Second, there is not a single mention of the unrest in Tibet, Xinjiang, and Inner Mongolia, or the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. It clearly shows how the leadership wants to stifle the aspirations of the people they rule, by feeding it unanimous information through its party spokespersons.

The use of inhuman force by the CCP to suppress these aspirations only seems to spark more unrest, but more importantly, the parties’ silence on these events shows the cheeky attitude of the leadership.

Third, although only a few lines are devoted to Taiwan and Hong Kong, the resolution does its best to defend the CCP’s agenda, rather than listen to the voices of the people who live there.

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen () has made it clear that Taiwan is open to talks with Beijing, but the latter is only trying to force its own narrative. Talks under these conditions would only increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait and would not contribute to the desired peace between the two sides of the Strait.

Unlike previous documents, the third resolution in many ways places Xi even above Mao.

While the resolution rains down the usual praise and praise from his predecessors, it makes it clearer than any previous document that Xi is to be viewed as the undisputed leader by all CCP members, including those who aspire to take the lead afterwards. Xi.

The document also highlights the very real possibility that Xi will remain president after the CPC National Congress next year, a move made possible by his initiation of the abolition of a two-term limit as the party leader, breaking thus a tradition. since Mao and creating a dictatorial regime that would rule nearly a sixth of the world’s population.

The resolution reads: The Central Committee calls on the entire party, army and all Chinese people to rally more closely around the Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its center. This highlights the harsh reality the world could face in the years to come.

CONCLUSION

The thinking of the Beijing leadership can be understood through the latest resolution. Although it appeals to the history of the CCP, it strongly emphasizes the importance of Xi, with its magnum opus Xi Jinping, a thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era being at the center.

Not only does this cement the status Xi intends to take in the pantheon of former Chinese leaders, it also sets him apart from them at a time when China is booming and has global influence.

Unfortunately, it also pushes the idea of ​​a China that is not well received on a global scale with regard to its expansionist policies, and its neglect of the rule of law at the international level and its inhuman constraint at the level. national.

Silencing Chinese celebrities, including tech mogul Jack Ma (), shows how beyond the reach of the CCP no one in China is.

This trend is expected to continue, as the Xi administration should be given a clear and clean mandate.

We Chinese, Tibetans, Taiwanese, Hong Kong people and many others who are sadly affected by these policies, must share our story in every way possible so that the international community gets to know the harsh reality that people face. under the regime of Xis face.

While the resolution is as much of a landmark as many say, it mostly shines a light on the cocoon worldview that Beijing’s leaders have embraced.

Tenzing Dhamdul is a Tibetan refugee residing in India and recently graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.