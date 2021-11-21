Xi Jinping’s series of ‘terrible’ policies for Covid Ask for forgiveness

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The Chinese government has taken unusual measures to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the country. The reason is that this virus is able to spread rapidly to several points in Asia’s largest economy.

Recently, the pandemic has started to hit several regions such as Guizhou Province and also Inner Mongolia. Following this contagion, President Xi Jinping decided to take time off from KTTCOP26 in order to curb the epidemic that struck.

So what are Xi Jinping’s policies to curb the spread of the virus? Here is the list.

1. Lock several times

Xi Jinping is known to often carry out confinement in several cities which are centers of contagion. At the start of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan, Xi locked the city from outside for several months. Then last July, Beijing decided to temporarily lock down the city of Nanjing after the discovery of several clusters of infections in the city. The Nanjing outbreak is linked to the Delta variant which was brought in by a passenger on a plane from Russia.

Then, for a recent spike, China locked down three cities: Heihe, Eijin and also Lanzhou.In addition to the three cities, local or subdivision lockdowns are also carried out in the capital. China, Beijing.

2. Obstacles to information about the Covid

China had arrested several journalists who came to Wuhan to cover the outbreak from a different perspective.One of them even went on a hunger strike and threatened with death, ZhangZhan.Zhan went to cover Wuhan in February 2020. There he asked authorities how to deal with the massive transmission of the virus.

“The issue of the virus is very sensitive, including where it came from and what the situation is in Wuhan,” Zhan’s lawyer RenQuanniu said.



“He went there to do on-site interviews and contacted Radio Free Asia and The Epoch Times for interviews. Both have been viewed by Chinese authorities as hostile media.

Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for spreading false information by reporting the Covid epidemic in Wuhan. The government considers that this has caused problems.



3. Isolation of residents in public establishments

China also had time to do this on campusThe university town of Zhuanghe in Dalian City and its 1,500 students after detecting dozens of students at the school have tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition, hundreds of students from the university town of Zhuanghe have also been evacuated to hotels for medical observation to reduce the spread of Covid-19 on campus.

4. Offer a bounty for finding information about the infection

Authorities in Heihe City have offered 100,000 yuan in cash or the equivalent of 222 million rupees for every citizen with information on the source of the peak of Covid-19 cases.

“In order to find out the source of the peak virus as soon as possible and find the chain of transmission, the (donation) is needed as a reward for the Universal People’s War to prevent and control the epidemic,” Heihe city government said. in a statement.

5. Kill the Covid positive animals

Authorities in Harbin City had killed three pet cats infected with Covid-19. The northern Chinese city official said the decision was made because so far there is no cure or treatment for animals infected with the coronavirus.

6. Mass test for residents

During the lockdown, China is also actively conducting mass testing in cities that have clusters of infection. During the containment of Nanjing last July, the local government launched mass tests on city residents and closed scenic and tourist spots, schools and entertainment venues in the affected areas.

In addition, poffice in Changping district, northwest Beijing, improved contact tracing and tightened Covid security protocols by taking your to 35,000 people.

7. Cancel the flight

Containment has also forced some flights to be canceled. In the last confinement,60% flight the two main airports in Xi’an and Lanzhou have been canceled. Residents who wish to leave the area are allowed to present a negative Covid-19 test.

Not only passenger flights, China also canceled flights from the Shanghai airport cargo terminal afterDiscovery of a cluster of Corona virus outbreaksof among freight workers.

