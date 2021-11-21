Internal security discussed as PM Modi attends DGP conference in Lucknow

Deliberations on Homeland Security, Cybercrime and Counterterrorism took place as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Indian Conference of Directors General of Police (DGP) and Inspectors General of Police (IGP) at the headquarters of Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow on Saturday. He attended the discussions for several hours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present.

Senior government officials said Prime Minister Modi would also attend the DGP conference on Sunday. However, they remained discreet about the debates of the conference.

The Intelligence Bureau, which is the conference organizer, allowed restricted entry to certain government officials only.

The area around the state police headquarters remained under close surveillance during the MPs’ stay throughout the day.

The conference is being held for the first time in a hybrid format. State DGs and other law enforcement organizations attended the conference physically here, while other guests participated virtually from 37 different locations across the country.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP / IG conference and has attended these meetings.

Earlier on Friday, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah opened the conference. He appreciated the role played by the security forces during the Covid-19 epidemic and the sacrifices made by them during the same period.

In his speech, he emphasized better coordination between the state police and other central agencies. He also urged delegates to timely implement the suggestions discussed at the conference. He stressed the need to focus on security-related issues, including coastal security, left-wing extremism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and border area management.

This year, for the first time, over 200 officers of varying ranks from various states / UTs were invited to submit papers on contemporary security issues debated at the conference.