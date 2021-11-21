Scandals won’t cost Boris Johnson his job yet, but knives will be sharp, says Anita Pratap





In politics, nothing changes until it changes. British commentators wonder if Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be ousted by the current sordid scandal. But Teflon Johnson, so far, has been lucky in the devil. Nothing sticks. The series of controversies, love arrangements, questionable deals, goofs, scandals to reward buddies, appease donors and break the rules failed to turn into a noose to cook his goose. Instead, he blithely stumbles recklessly into the next minefield. He always had the idea that the rules didn’t apply to him, says Sonia Purnell, his biographer. The sleaze line centers around its Tory MPs who take second, high-paying jobs as lobbyists to promote private interests. Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer accused Minister Owen Paterson of winning contracts for Covid-19 testing equipment worth $ 500 million for the company Randox which paid him $ 10,000. ‘fees. Parliament’s standards committee ruled against Paterson, saying: lobbying is allowed; paid advocacy is not. Johnson’s initial reaction was to protect Paterson and the other Conservatives by replacing the independent committee with a new one made up of his loyalists. The outcry culminated with Paterson’s resignation and Johnson backed down on his controversial proposal, his 43rd U-turn in two years in office. Media inquiries reveal that more than a quarter of Conservative MPs have a second job earning them $ 4 million since the start of the pandemic. Another scandal involved Tories selling the peerage or seats in the House of Lords for

3 million each. Johnson himself has been embroiled in ethical inquiries into who paid for his posh Caribbean vacation, refurbished his Downing Street apartment, and whether he abused his post as mayor of London for the benefit of a woman from American affairs with which he was having an affair. Starmer accused Johnson of leading his troops through the sewers. But British sleaze is chicken feed (a Johnson preferred idiom) compared to corruption in autocracies, resource-rich poor countries or even some countries in southern Europe. Great Britain scores well, 11 on Transparency Internationals ratings. But IT Steve Goodrich warns: When the rules are not followed and there are no consequences, lack of accountability can lead to particularly egregious behavior that could easily turn into outright corrupt practices that could be ignored. ‘expect from less established democracies. Petty corruption has always existed in Great Britain. From MPs cheating on their allowances to Egyptian billionaire and father of Princess Diana’s boyfriend Mohamed Al-Fayed slipping brown paper envelopes with cash to Conservative MP Neil Hamilton in 1996 But Professor Mark Knights, an expert on the history of corruption, compares the new corruption of the Johnson regime to the old corruption of 18th-century prime minister Robert Walpole, when government jobs were bought and sold. Knight warns, There are signs we may fall back into a Walpolean era where patronage, heritage and partisanship prevail. The scandals are unlikely to cost Johnson his job again. His party is firmly behind him because he is the best collector of conservative votes. He is still an electoral asset, not a liability. He keeps the Conservative patronage system in power. For a politician, losing the ability to win votes is like Samson losing his hair. While Labor is far from the victory line, the sleaze line has shaken the popularity of Tory and in particular Johnson. If the odds continue to drop, the knives will be sharpened. Margaret Thatcher had won three elections for the Conservatives. When her popularity began to wane, it was her own ministers who chased her away. Losing votes and losing money have perilous paths. Declining popularity is like bankruptcy; it happens gradually, then suddenly. Pratap is an author and journalist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/columns/Anita-Pratap/2021/11/20/scandals-wont-cost-boris-johnson-his-job-yet-but-knives-will-be-sharpened-says-anita-pratap.html

