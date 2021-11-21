UP government prepares for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to lay the foundation stone for Noida Airport on November 25

As we draw closer to the 2022 elections for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the state for the fourth time in the space of a month. During his visit to UP on November 25, the Prime Minister is due to lay the foundation stone for Jewar International Airport.

To prepare for the Prime Minister’s visit, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will go to Jewar Airport to take stock of the situation. PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Jewar.

Noida International Airport -a key initiative of the UP government

As Prime Minister Modi prepares to lay the foundation stone for Noida International Airport, the UP government has actively taken steps to ensure procedures are in order before the Prime Minister’s visit. According to an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, who is also the state government minister in charge of Gautam Buddh Nagar, held a meeting with MP Jewar Dhirendra Singh and d ‘other senior district officials to review preparations for the Minister’s First Visit.

The minister ordered all relevant officials to finalize their action plan for the day and ensure that the schedule is going according to plan. He also reviewed preparations for a helipad near where the PM is supposed to arrive.

Will Noida Airport take the burden off IGI?

It is under construction near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will be the executing agency on behalf of the government of Uttar Pradesh. The airport must be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The proposed plan is to build a two-runway airport by 2024 and expand it to 7,200 acres in the future. According to the proposed plan, the airport will initially handle 5 million passengers per year (MPA) and expand to 60-120 MPA after its expansion over a period of 30 years.

The project site is located 72 kilometers from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), the airport which currently serves the entire National Capital Region. With the construction of Noida Airport, the load on IGI Airport would be reduced.

