President Xi Jinping calls for continued efforts to promote high-quality development of BRI

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for efforts to continue promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through joint efforts.

The BRI must aim for high-level, sustainable and people-centered progress, Xi said during a high-level speech on the initiative.

This year marks the eighth year since the announcement of the BRI Initiative. Xi said the initiative has produced mutual benefit for the countries involved.

Thanks to the joint construction of the BRI, the level of openness is high, the areas of openness are widened and institutional openness is favored, said the Chinese president.

China’s “circle of friends” under the BRI is growing, according to Xi. He also praised the fact that the BIS had explored a new way to promote common development.

New situation

Xi said it is necessary to fully understand and grasp the new situation facing the joint construction of the BRI.

The theme of our time, peace and development, has not changed, and the trend towards economic globalization has not changed, he stressed, adding that the co-construction of the BRI is facing important opportunities.

The world is witnessing unprecedented major changes with the unprecedented fierce competition brought by a new round of scientific and industrial revolutions and the unprecedented impact on human society of global issues such as climate change and the control and prevention of pandemics, Xi said.

Noting that the international environment for the construction of the BRI is becoming increasingly complex, Xi urged the country to maintain its strategic resolve, seize strategic opportunities, actively respond to challenges and move forward. .

Xi also stressed the need to consolidate the foundations of development, calling for promoting political consensus into concrete actions and turning recognition of ideas into practical results.

He stressed the need to further promote policy coordination, connectivity of facilities, unhindered trade, financial integration and people-to-people links.

Xi also suggested expanding new areas of cooperation, such as pandemic control, low-carbon development and e-commerce.

He called for strengthening international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and pledged to continuously provide assistance to Belt and Road countries within the limits of China’s capabilities.

The Chinese president also said the country will help developing countries achieve green and low-carbon energy, promote information sharing and capacity building for green and low-carbon development, and deepen cooperation on ecological environment and climate governance.

He stressed that China should continue its digital cooperation with Belt and Road countries, promote e-commerce on the Silk Road and establish a model of digital cooperation.

“We must implement the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, strengthen international cooperation on intellectual property protection and create an open, equitable environment , fair and non-discriminatory for scientific and technological development, ”Xi added.

As the country encourages the new development paradigm of “dual circulation,” Xi said the construction of the new development paradigm and the joint construction of the BRI should be viewed comprehensively.

Building projects to improve people’s livelihoods is an important way to quickly improve the sense of gain for the people of Belt and Road countries, Xi said and called for more fundamental cooperation achievements. .

The Chinese president called for an overall strengthening of risk prevention and control, stressing the importance of responding to COVID-19 and advancing the joint construction of the BRI.

He urged efforts to protect the lives and mental health of overseas personnel, to meet their demands, as well as to ensure the provision of equipment and financial support to employees.

“We must educate and guide our businesses and citizens abroad to consciously comply with local laws and respect local customs and traditions,” Xi added.

He also stressed the need to improve anti-corruption laws and regulations concerning foreign affairs and to step up the fight against cross-border corruption.

Businesses of all kinds should standardize their business practices and never allow the country’s reputation to be damaged, Xi said, and pledged to deal seriously with violations of disciplines and laws.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also the head of the steering group for advancing the development of the BRI, chaired the meeting.



