Jokowi asks PLN to clarify the grand strategy of energy transition to EBT





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo spoke at the Kompas100 CEO Forum 2021, Thursday (11/18/2021), virtually from the Jakarta State Palace.

Journalist: Philemon the Great | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to clearly define the energy transition plan from fossil fuels to new renewable energies (EBT). Jokowi explained that currently 67% of energy needs still come from coal. For this reason, a gradual transition to the NRE must be made. “In 2022, for example, 5,000 MW must be moved from coal can go to hydropower, yes geothermal, can solar panels, please. But there must be steps like this, “Jokowi told the presidential briefing to Pertamina-PLN commissioners and directors on Saturday (20/11). However, Jokowi admits that currently the use of EBT is still limited by the high price. For this reason, at first, Jokowi assured that he had met with the leaders of a number of countries such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United States (US) President Joe Biden. Read also: It is the investment constraint that occurs at PLN and Pertamina From the discussion, Jokowi revealed that there is potential for funding aid of up to US $ 100 billion per year from major countries to all countries of the world to encourage energy transition. However, Jokowi stressed that this commitment must also be confirmed. “Well, don’t just give a sense of the numbers but the money doesn’t show up. Let’s talk frankly,” Jokowi said. For this reason, Jokowi takes care to prepare the stages of the energy transition. It is also a question of anticipating investment delays in the future if Indonesia is still dependent on fossil fuels. Jokowi continued, Indonesia has relatively large potential for the use of EBT. For example, there are over 1000 rivers that can be used for the development of hydroelectric power stations (PLTA). “Only two rivers, the Kayan River in North Kalimantan can reach around 13,000 MW. The Membramo River can reach 24,000 MW. There are only two rivers,” Jokowi said. Read also: Jokowi asks not to stretch the energy transition Jokowi acknowledged that the investment needs for using EBT are indeed quite large, because in addition to using financial aid from other countries, PLN should also be able to attract investment. Jokowi also aims that in the future industrial products will be divided into two, namely products from industries supplied with green energy and those which are not. “Later, the products are green products that have value, the price is higher than ordinary products, “Jokowi said. In order to ensure the smooth running of the investments, Jokowi asked PLN to correct the existing license flow. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Philemon the Great

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://industri.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-minta-pln-perjelas-grand-strategy-transisi-energi-ke-ebt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos