AUKUS causes heartburn in Xi Jinping, White House says

President Xi made it clear that those from the Chinese perspective represented what they would describe as Cold War thinking.

We believe these are essential characteristics.

Engagement is crucial

The meeting between the two world leaders was interpreted by experts as cordial and testifying to an immediate easing of tensions. Many pointed to the contrast between that and the surge between the two sides when high-ranking envoys met in Anchorage, Alaska in March and traded pikes on China’s economic coercion and human rights. .

Mr. Campbell said the engagement was crucial as Mr. Xi asserted his power both nationally and in the region.

I think we recognize, given what has happened in China in which so much power has been accumulated by President Xi, that we need to engage in this current period of relations with China, he said. declared.

I think the president, our team, recognizes that it will be important to try to establish safeguards that prevent the relationship from sliding into dangerous arenas of confrontation.

Mr. Campbell said that China’s increased military spending was a motivating factor behind the creation of AUKUS.

What we have witnessed is one of the largest military deployments in all areas of shipbuilding, nuclear, a number of technologies of concern to China in modern times, he said. -he declares.

Was of the opinion that part of this is unsettling.

Much of it was done in a non-transparent way. And I think behind the scenes, many in Asia are worried about this substantial and dramatic set of military investments. And indeed, some of these measures have led other countries to react.

And I would say AUKUS is one of those answers.

Mr Campbell said that while the United States could draw on its military might, it was now trying to fight China’s economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region with its hands tied behind its back.

The general metaphor about a hand or two hands tied behind the back, maybe it’s even more than that, maybe it’s also a foot tied there, he said.

Our ticket to the big game has often been our army.

In this new era that we face in the Indo-Pacific, of course, there will be military issues that we will need to focus on. But its real investment in technology, AI, quantum computing, 5G, humanities, these are the arenas where the United States has enjoyed unique advantages. But frankly, our benefits have been tested and disputed.

Mr Campbell said the Biden administration’s efforts to squeeze trillions of dollars into new spending legislation were crucial to this fight.

What the president tried to do with a series of pledges, and again across the aisle, is make those investments so that we can actually run faster, he said. he declares.

It is no coincidence that the virtual engagement between the two leaders occurred on the day the bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed.