Prime Minister Modi’s decision to repeal agricultural laws was taken for “humanitarian reasons”: government sources





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three farm laws was taken for “humanitarian reasons,” senior government sources said, saying the law was already on hold. The sources added that the farmers, who have been protesting against farm laws for more than a year, should not be “misguided” by opposition parties since their problem has been addressed by the Center. “The Prime Minister’s decision was taken because of the winters and other humanitarian issues. The government has also decided not to continue this kind of situation for long. We expect farmers to return home. Other issues like MSP and other grants will be decided by a committee and it will take some time. They should not be misled by opposition political parties, their real problem has already been addressed, “the sources said. However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 agricultural unions, held a central committee meeting on Saturday to discuss the future course of action and decided to continue with Lucknow Mahapanchayat, the tractor march on November 29. and other gatherings as planned. . The Lucknow rally will continue in the same way. The tractor march of November 29 will continue. We are going to celebrate a year. The protests will continue to take place. The main body of SKM to sit tomorrow. Mahapanchayat on November 22 in Lucknow, the November 26 demonstration at the Ghazipur-Singhu border and the tractor rally on November 29 will take place as scheduled. The Prime Minister had a one-sided conversation. Until we are satisfied, the protest will continue, ”the farmers’ leaders said after the meeting. Prime Minister Modi apologized to the people on Friday for his government’s failure to convince “some of the farmers of the truth” about their benefits. The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws in his address to the nation which coincided with Guru Nanak Jayanti was greeted with caution by leaders of the farmers’ unions leading the agitation, but they said the protests were ending. will continue until the measures are repealed in Parliament and minimum support. The price (MSP) of crops benefits from a legal guarantee. Prime Minister Modi, in his speech leading up to parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, said: I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three agricultural laws. In the next parliamentary session, which begins at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three agricultural laws. “ He called on all his farmer friends to return home, to their fields and to their families and to make a fresh start on this auspicious occasion, a day when gurudwaras across the country are lit up to celebrate the festival. Thousands of farmers had set up camps at Delhi entry points since November 26 last year to protest against agricultural laws. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

