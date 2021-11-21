Biden says he will run in 2024, Democratic donor prays Trump to get started: report





President Joe Biden has said he is running for re-election in 2024 despite his declining approval ratings. A Democratic donor told the Washington Post he believes any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has repeatedly teased it. Loading Something is loading.

We are really sorry! We encountered a system failure and were unable to take your email this time.

Thank you for signing up!

President Joe Biden is telling people he plans to run for re-election in 2024, despite concerns about his age and declining approval rates, The Washington Post reported.

“The only thing I’ve heard him say is that he’s planning to run again,” former Sen. Chris Dodd told The Post. “And I’m glad he is.”

“What he says publicly is what he firmly believes. There is no difference,” also said former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who attended an event where Biden said to the donors he planned to introduce himself. “He won’t run if he feels he can’t do the job physically or emotionally.”

Concerns over Biden’s declining approval ratings have renewed questions about whether he will run again. His approval rate has fallen steadily since July, while his disapproval rate has increased. According to the FiveThirtyEight poll average, Biden’s approval rate is 42.5% and his disapproval rate is 51.8%.

Biden turned 79 on Saturday, with his age being another factor in question. In a report released Friday following a medical examination, Biden’s doctor said he was “in good health, vigorous” and “fit to successfully perform the duties of the presidency.”

Democratic donor Barry Goodman told The Post that he and other donors are just hoping former President Donald Trump will run again in 2024, regardless of whether Biden shows up.

Goodman, who served on Biden’s finance committee for his 2020 campaign, said they were “praying for Trump to show up.”

“I think no matter who shows up, a Democrat beats him,” he told the outlet. “At the end of the day, people are not going to put this bully back in power once again.”

Trump has not officially announced an offer for 2024, although he has repeatedly teased it. Trump’s age, 75, was also raised as a potential concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/biden-run-in-2024-democratic-donor-prays-trump-runs-report-2021-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos