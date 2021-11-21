Priyanka Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Modi: “If your intentions are clear, do not share the stage with Ajay Mishra”





Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urging him not to share the stage with Home Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ whose the son was arrested in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri during a conference of Directors General of Police (DGP) and Inspectors General of Police (IGP) held in Lucknow.

If your intentions are clear, do not share the stage with the Minister of State inside the Union. Send him back, she said in the letter. In response to his comments, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh asked him how long the Business Congress started dealing with farmers, according to a PTI report. Priyanka’s letter came a day after the prime minister announced that the three farm laws that had sparked national protests from farmers would be repealed at the next assembly session. You are the prime minister of the country. You have to understand your responsibility to the farmers of the country. Ensuring justice for every citizen is not only the duty but also the moral responsibility of the Prime Minister. Yesterday, in addressing the nation, you said that with a clear conscience and a godly heart and with the interests of farmers in mind, an unprecedented decision to repeal farm laws had been made, said Priyanka in the letter. You also said that you had good intentions for farmers. If this is true, then bringing justice to the families of those killed in Lakhimpur Kheri should be your top priority. But, the Union Minister of State for the Interior, Ajay Mishra Teni, is still a member of your cabinet. If you share the scene with the accused’s father at the DGP conference, a clear message will go to the aggrieved families that you are on the side of those who protect the murderers, she wrote. She also called on the prime minister to ensure that complaints against farmers for staging protests are withdrawn and that financial assistance be given to the families of those who lost their lives during the unrest. Referring to Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, Priyanka alleged that the government of Uttar Pradesh tried to stifle the voice of justice early on in the case and pointed out that even the Supreme Court observed that maybe the government was trying to save an accused. Singh from BJP denounced Priyanka, saying: For you, the biggest farmer is Robert Vadra, who bought land at disposable prices from farmers and sold it overnight at high prices, Singh said in a statement. . Robert Vadra is Priyanka’s husband. According to the PTI report, Singh, who is also the BJP government spokesperson in the UP, questioned Priyanka’s silence on the killing of farmers in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh and the police lathishing the farmers of Rajasthan. Congress is in power in these two states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/priyanka-gandhi-narendra-modi-ajay-mishra-lakhimpur-kheri-7632343/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos