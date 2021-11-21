Gautam Gambhir criticizes Navjot Singh Sidhu for calling Imran Khan a “bada bhai” and asks him to send his children to the border | India News





New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir criticized Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday, November 20, 2021 for calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a “bada bhai” and asking him to send his son or daughter to the border.

Speaking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Lok Sabha from East Delhi said: “Send your son or daughter to the border, then call a terrorist head of state, your big brother!”

Send your son or daughter to the border and then call a terrorist head of state, your big brother!

Gautam Gambhir November 20, 2021

Sidhu had called Khan his “older brother” on a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border.

“Imran Khan is my older brother. I am very honored. He (Khan) has given us a lot of love,” said the chairman of the Punjab congressional unit in an alleged video that went viral.

Sidhu made the statement while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project in Pakistan. He was in Kartarpur with several Punjab cabinet ministers to pay homage to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. Sidhu also said he had a lot of love for the Pakistani prime minister.

Earlier today, sharing an excerpt from Sidhu’s remark, BJP IT Cell national chief Amit Malviya denounced the Congressional High Command for favoring “Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his ‘bada bhai.’ Veteran Amarinder Singh,” he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he kissed General Bajwa, head of the Pakistani army, he praised him.

Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?

Amit Malviya November 20, 2021

Sidhu, however, rejected the criticisms of the BJP.

“Let the BJP say what it wants …” he told reporters at the Gurdaspur border post when asked for his response to the BJP attack on him.

# WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Head of State Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu responds to questions about BJP allegations he called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a "big brother". He says: "Let the BJP say whatever it wants …"

ANI November 20, 2021

In 2018, Sidhu sparked controversy when he hugged Pakistani army chief General Bajwa during his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

(With contributions from the agency)

