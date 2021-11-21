President Joko Widodo offers help to Ahok if he wants …





President Jokowi surprisingly asked Pertamina’s Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, aka Ahok, and his directors to point out whether they need political support to complete a mission. This was conveyed by President Jokowi in his directive to the commissioners and directors of Pertamina and PLN, at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Tuesday (16/11). Also Read: Fadli Zon Criticizes Jokowi On Social Media, Watchers Say It Should Be More Than That like the video posted on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on Saturday. “If there is a problem that is really stuck and there is politics, please go ahead, I will open my door at any time, if there is a big thing that needs political support. I’m behind you, “Jokowi said, according to a video posted on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta on Saturday (20/11). The president underlined the importance of the energy transition. The president spoke about the investments that should be tracked by the two state-owned companies. In addition, the President recalled that each plan and mission entrusted must be implemented immediately. “I forwarded to Pertamina earlier, we forwarded PLN. If there is a plan we agree on, don’t delay,” Jokowi said. Jokowi pointed out that the opportunity to invest in Pertamina and PLN is wide open when these two companies open their doors. “I see that there are a lot of investments that want to go to Pertamina and PLN, but the complexity lies in our bureaucracy and our own state-owned enterprises,” President Jokowi said. Read also: Observer dismantled! It turns out that Prabowo berates Fadli Zon out of fear of … In fact, Jokowi admitted he was angry that investment issues should be resolved easily, especially when it comes to bureaucracy. “Then I go to the field, sometimes I want to be mad about something I know, but why is it so hard to do something easy, why not go for a walk,” said President Jokowi.

