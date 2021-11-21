Boris under pressure on Elgin Marbles as Greek PM insists he pledged not to oppose talks

Boris Johnson has come under new pressure over the future of the Elgin Marbles after the Prime Minister of Greece urged him to seize the opportunity and return the historic artefacts to Athens.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, writing in the Mail today on Sunday, said that when he met Mr Johnson in Downing Street last week, the Prime Minister promised not to prevent Greece from establishing a formal dialogue with the British Museum on the future of marbles.

Mr Mitsotakis offered to loan the UK some of his country’s treasures, such as the Artemision Bronze, an ancient Greek sculpture of Zeus or Poseidon, in exchange for the return of the 2,500-year-old sculptures, which were withdrawn from the Parthenon by the British. sent Lord Elgin between 1801 and 1812.

The UK’s long-held position has been that the Elgin Marbles were acquired in accordance with the law and that any decision regarding their return should be made by the British Museum, which operates at arm’s length from the government and safe from any political interference.

Those who oppose their restitution warn it would set a precedent, triggering the exchange of historical treasures around the world.

Arguing that Mr Johnson, an expert on the classics, understands the unique link between modernity and ancient history, Mr Mitsotakis said the PM recognized the strength of sentiment among the Greek people.

He writes: This year marks the 200th anniversary of Greece’s war for independence against the Ottoman Empire, a war in which Britain stood alongside Greece in the struggle for freedom.

What greater manifestation of the Prime Minister’s vision for a new, confident, open and truly global Britain could there be as his government takes a bold step forward and, with the British Museum, repatriates the Parthenon sculptures?

He adds: The reunion of the marbles would be much easier if the British government removed political restrictions in the form of the British Museum Act of 1963 which ties the hands of the museum.

Now, given that the Prime Minister told me that he would not object to Greece establishing a formal dialogue with the British Museum on the future of the marbles, I can only assume that … he will not impede any future agreements and instead the Prime Minister would seek to amend the relevant legislation to allow the return of the sculptures.

Mr Mitsotakis says his demand for the return of the British Museum has been reinforced by polls showing a growing majority of Britons in favor of repatriation.

The most recent survey found that 62 percent of people are in favor of restoring objects in their country of origin, with just 15 percent against.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, who has himself opposed Mr Johnson over the fate of the Marbles, is advising the Greek Culture Ministry on its options.

The main legal argument for their conservation by the UK is that Lord Elgin obtained permission to take them in the form of a permit from the Ottomans, who ruled Greece at the time.

However, the Greeks claim that the permit was tampered with and that the Ottoman Empire was an occupying force that did not represent the wishes of the Greek people.

If successful, the government of Athens would reunite the treasures with the sculptures left by Lord Elgin, kept in a museum next to the Parthenon.

M. Mitsotakis writes: Neither the frieze nor the Parthenon can be considered complete without the missing sculptures.

The British government has also come under pressure from a growing trend among countries such as Germany, France and Belgium to return artifacts removed from occupied countries during their own colonial era.

Any decision of the British Museum would be made by its trustees, who are chaired by former Chancellor George Osborne. The museum did not respond to a request for comment last night.