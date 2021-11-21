Politics
Boris under pressure on Elgin Marbles as Greek PM insists he pledged not to oppose talks
Boris Johnson has come under new pressure over the future of the Elgin Marbles after the Prime Minister of Greece urged him to seize the opportunity and return the historic artefacts to Athens.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, writing in the Mail today on Sunday, said that when he met Mr Johnson in Downing Street last week, the Prime Minister promised not to prevent Greece from establishing a formal dialogue with the British Museum on the future of marbles.
Mr Mitsotakis offered to loan the UK some of his country’s treasures, such as the Artemision Bronze, an ancient Greek sculpture of Zeus or Poseidon, in exchange for the return of the 2,500-year-old sculptures, which were withdrawn from the Parthenon by the British. sent Lord Elgin between 1801 and 1812.
The UK’s long-held position has been that the Elgin Marbles were acquired in accordance with the law and that any decision regarding their return should be made by the British Museum, which operates at arm’s length from the government and safe from any political interference.
Greek Prime Minister asked Boris to bring the Elgin Marbles (pictured) back to Athens
Those who oppose their restitution warn it would set a precedent, triggering the exchange of historical treasures around the world.
Arguing that Mr Johnson, an expert on the classics, understands the unique link between modernity and ancient history, Mr Mitsotakis said the PM recognized the strength of sentiment among the Greek people.
He writes: This year marks the 200th anniversary of Greece’s war for independence against the Ottoman Empire, a war in which Britain stood alongside Greece in the struggle for freedom.
What greater manifestation of the Prime Minister’s vision for a new, confident, open and truly global Britain could there be as his government takes a bold step forward and, with the British Museum, repatriates the Parthenon sculptures?
He adds: The reunion of the marbles would be much easier if the British government removed political restrictions in the form of the British Museum Act of 1963 which ties the hands of the museum.
Mr Mitsotakis offered to loan some of his country’s treasures, such as the Artemision Bronze to the UK in exchange for the return of the items.
Mr Mitsotakis said Mr Johnson told him he “would not prevent Greece from establishing a formal dialogue with the British Museum on the future of the marbles”
Now, given that the Prime Minister told me that he would not object to Greece establishing a formal dialogue with the British Museum on the future of the marbles, I can only assume that … he will not impede any future agreements and instead the Prime Minister would seek to amend the relevant legislation to allow the return of the sculptures.
Mr Mitsotakis says his demand for the return of the British Museum has been reinforced by polls showing a growing majority of Britons in favor of repatriation.
The most recent survey found that 62 percent of people are in favor of restoring objects in their country of origin, with just 15 percent against.
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, who has himself opposed Mr Johnson over the fate of the Marbles, is advising the Greek Culture Ministry on its options.
The main legal argument for their conservation by the UK is that Lord Elgin obtained permission to take them in the form of a permit from the Ottomans, who ruled Greece at the time.
Mr Mitsotakis says his demand to return the British Museum has been bolstered by polls showing a growing majority of Britons in favor of repatriation
Amal Clooney, wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney who himself clashed with Mr Johnson over the fate of the marbles, advises the Greek Ministry of Culture on its options
However, the Greeks claim that the permit was tampered with and that the Ottoman Empire was an occupying force that did not represent the wishes of the Greek people.
If successful, the government of Athens would reunite the treasures with the sculptures left by Lord Elgin, kept in a museum next to the Parthenon.
M. Mitsotakis writes: Neither the frieze nor the Parthenon can be considered complete without the missing sculptures.
The British government has also come under pressure from a growing trend among countries such as Germany, France and Belgium to return artifacts removed from occupied countries during their own colonial era.
Any decision of the British Museum would be made by its trustees, who are chaired by former Chancellor George Osborne. The museum did not respond to a request for comment last night.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10225473/Boris-pressure-Elgin-Marbles-Greek-PM-insists-promised-not-stand-way-talks.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]