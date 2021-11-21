Duterte to attend special ASEAN-China summit following Ayungin incident





Malacañang announced on Saturday that President Rodrigo Duterte will attend a virtual meeting of Southeast Asian leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 22. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, the President will join his ASEAN counterparts to take stock of the achievements of the ASEAN-China dialogue relationship over the past three decades and chart the ‘future of the partnership for the next 30 years,’ the president’s office said in a statement. “President Duterte is expected to express Philippine positions on key areas of cooperation and regional issues,” he added. Duterte’s participation was confirmed days after the Foreign Ministry criticized the Chinese Coast Guard for blocking and firing water cannons at two Filipino boats that were on a supply mission at Ayungin Shoal in the Philippine Sea. western. China said on Thursday its coast guard maintained sovereignty when Philippine ships trespassed in what it claims to be its waters on Tuesday. Ayungin Shoal or Second Thomas Shoal is located in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. In a statement on Friday, the United States reaffirmed that an armed attack on Philippine state ships in the South China Sea would invoke the United States’ mutual defense commitments under the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951. The summit will be co-chaired by Xi and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year. Duterte will be accompanied by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Commerce Secretary Ramon Lopez, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert Borje and Under Secretary for Social Welfare Luzviminda Ilagan . Duterte earlier attended an ASEAN virtual meeting for the second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brunei, host of the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and related summits. – VBL, GMA News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/topstories/nation/811684/duterte-to-attend-asean-china-special-summit-following-ayungin-incident/story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos