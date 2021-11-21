Verawaty Fajrin in Memories of Jokowi & National Badminton





Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences on the passing of Indonesian badminton legend Verawati Fajrin on Sunday morning. tirto.id – “Inna lillhi wa inna ilaihi rjiun, condolences on the passing of Ms Hj. Verawaty Fajrin this morning in Jakarta,” the president wrote on his Instagram account @jokowi, quoted in Jakarta on Sunday. The President said that during her life, the deceased brought and made Indonesia proud on the world sporting stage. The head of state said the deceased won various badminton titles in international singles, doubles and mixed doubles tournaments. “Selamat jalan lbu Verawaty. May all the devotion, deeds and worship of the deceased receive a reward from Allah SWT. And all the families left behind can be strong and patient,” he said. In his upload, President Joko Widodo also uploaded a photo of himself carrying the torch of the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games with Verawaty Fajrin. National badminton circles, including several former national badminton players, also remember Vera’s service and accomplishments for the country. One of them is a former national badminton player, namely Taufik Hidayat, who was directly coached by the 1980 world champion athlete. “What is clear is that I am very saddened by the death of Mrs Vera. I was in the same environment as when she first entered the National Training Center, it was a good and sympathetic person, but firm in his training, ”said Taufik when he met in Nusa Dua, Bali on Sunday. The 2004 Athens Olympic gold medalist recounted his most memorable moment with Verawaty at the Cipayung National Training Center, where he was severely reprimanded in connection with the training process. Even so, Taufik felt that his warning at the time was a form of the coach’s attention to his students so that in the future they could play better and become reliable players. “He’s fierce, but still at a reasonable stage because his goal is to be better at badminton. He wants his athletes to be successful, and that’s a natural thing from senior to junior. I used that anger as motivation and I didn’t hold a grudge against him, ”Taufik said. News of Verawaty’s death was also heard by Hendra Setiawan, a men’s doubles badminton specialist who still actively plays for the Indonesian national team. Hendra also had time to learn about Vera’s training period at the Cipayung National Training Center, east of Jakarta. According to Hendra, Vera is a good trainer and enjoys giving advice to her athletes. “I send my condolences, may the family be strong and strong. What we know is that Ms. Vera is one of the legends of Indonesia, obviously this news is very sad. Back then, so As I was still actively training at the National Training Center, I knew Ms. Vera was a good person and enjoyed giving advice to people. “kids,” said Hendra. According to the official PP PBSI release on Sunday, Vera died aged 64 after undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Until the end of her life, Vera left her husband, Fadjriansyah Bidoein, a child Fidyandini and two grandchildren. Vera’s body was buried at Tanah Kusir TPU, South Jakarta on leaving the funeral home at DKI Cipayung Field, Jalan Durian Blok T1 No.23 RT01 / 08, Cipayung, East Jakarta, and has already prayed at Al Islam Cipayung Mosque, East Jakarta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tirto.id/verawaty-fajrin-dalam-kenangan-jokowi-pebulu-tangkis-nasional-glyh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos