Trump Supports Shooter Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal As US On Riot Alert | World | New





Rittenhouse was cleared of two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday. The decision sparked protests across America and a full-scale riot in Portland, Oregon. In a case that sharply divided America, the jury of five men and seven women decided after four days of deliberation that Rittenhouse – who broke down in tears as the foreman read the verdicts – shot two men and injured a third in self-defense after being attacked by an angry mob.

The three victims, one of whom had multiple convictions for pedophilia, were white. But the issue of race hung over the case because the shootings took place during civil unrest over alleged police violence.

Prosecutors called the 18-year-old former police cadet “vigilant” and said he went “looking for trouble” – armed with his AR-15 assault rifle – after Kenosha was devastated by two nights of riots in August last year. After the verdict, President Joe Biden called for peace but said the unanimous decision “will leave many Americans angry and worried, including me.”

But Mr. Trump was quick to disagree with his successor.

He posted: “Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being declared NOT GUILTY – and by the way, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is!

Protests in Los Angeles, Oakland, Calif. And Brooklyn in New York were largely peaceful, but a protest in Portland, Oregon was declared riot.

A crowd of 200 destroyed property and threw bottles and other missiles at the police.

There have also been reports of widespread looting and vandalism in Chicago.

A young woman was dragged in handcuffs after scribbling “white supremacists are cowards” on the steps of the Kenosha courthouse where Rittenhouse was acquitted.

Last night, 500 National Guard soldiers – drafted as police reinforcements by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers – remained on standby as the Midwestern city braced for further unrest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1524640/donald-trump-backs-rittenhouse-murder-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos