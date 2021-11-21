China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania to below ambassadorial level following dispute with Taiwan





The Foreign Ministry accused Lithuania of “undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China”. He called on the Lithuanian government to “correct mistakes immediately”

Photo by the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Twitter

China had previously expelled the Lithuanian ambassador, reflecting its intense sensitivity to the status of Taiwan, which Beijing says does not have the right to conduct foreign affairs. China has also withdrawn its own ambassador from Lithuania. The Foreign Ministry said relations would be downgraded to the level of charge d’affaires, a No.2 official at the embassy. Lithuania’s move reflects growing governments’ interest in expanding ties with Taiwan, a major trader and hub of high-tech industry, at a time when Beijing has angered its neighbors and Western governments with a policy increasingly assertive foreign and military. Taiwan and the mainland have been governed separately since 1949 following a civil war. The Foreign Ministry accused Lithuania of undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called on the Lithuanian government to immediately correct the mistakes. Beijing refuses to have official relations with governments that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country. He persuaded all but 15 countries, mostly small and poor in Africa and Latin America, to move on to recognize the continent. Many governments, including the United States and Japan, have official diplomatic relations with Beijing while maintaining extensive commercial ties with Taiwan. Many maintain relations with the democratically elected government of the islands through trade offices that serve as informal embassies. Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by allowing the Taiwanese office in Vilnius to be named Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing. Lithuania earlier announced plans to open its own representative office in Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/china-downgrades-diplomatic-ties-with-lithuania-to-below-ambassador-level-over-taiwan-spat-10153391.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos