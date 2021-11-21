Boris Johnson rules out $ 20 billion bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland





Sunday, November 21, 2021 8:25 AM Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scrapped plans for a bridge or tunnel that would have linked Northern Ireland and Scotland. Johnson, a lover of large infrastructure projects, strongly downplayed the prospects of seeing the concept take off, reducing it to mere “overpriced” ambition. Johnson has faced some derision after it emerged in March that the feasibility of the potentially $ 20 billion project was being assessed. Opposition of Rishi Sunak Recently, it emerged that Boris Johnson has faced significant opposition from Chancellor Rishi Sunak as they negotiate spending ahead of his budget next month. Speaking to reporters as he traveled by Amtrak train between Washington and New York, Johnson hinted that the HS2 rail network would continue to operate. He adds: What I might say about the tunnel / bridge is maybe that while there is still an ambition, it might not be the most immediate. It will be delivered substantially after the rest of the program you have just described. “The stupidest tunnel in the world” Dominic Cummings, the former hostile adviser to the Prime Minister, once called it the dumbest tunnel in the world. Experts have warned that the depth of the Irish Sea and the presence of ammunition dumped into the Beaufort dyke will cause problems. The distance from Larne to Portpatrick, one of the most likely routes for a bridge, is approximately 28 miles. In November 2018, Johnson said: The problem is not the Beauforts submarine sea wall or the lack of funds. The problem is the lack of political will. Some experts put the cost at $ 20 billion, but Johnson previously estimated it would only cost around $ 15 billion. Dropping the project so soon could end up saving a significant amount of money for taxpayers. The controversial Garden Bridge over the River Thames that Johnson supported as London’s mayor was demolished after receiving 43 million in public investment. The Financial Times reported earlier this month that government officials briefed on the spending negotiations have called the Irish Sea project dead as it tries to get spending under control. Read more Member’s register update shows Boris Johnson used the Heathrow lounge and Geoffrey Cox pocketed another 54,000

