Sidhu calls Pak PM ‘Bada Bhai’, BJP and Congress both respond with strong statements





In another controversial remark, Navjot Singh Sidhu, deputy of the headquarters of Amritsar (East) in the Punjab, called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “bada bhai”, which means elder brother.

The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted quickly against Sidhu’s statement. BJP deputies Gautam Gambhir, Amit Malviya and Sambit Patra were at the top of this list. Akali Dal leader Sukbhir Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Manish Tewari, Sidhu’s own Congress party, also condemned the statement.

On Saturday, Sidhu traveled to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to offer his prayers on Gurupurab, and was received and decorated by a Pakistani official. There Sidhu said:

He added that the two nations should resume their trade relations: I ask Modi sahab and Khan sahab to open the doors. The trade has a potential of $ 275,000 crore. “

Responding, BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted an excerpt from this video where Sidhu can be heard calling Imran khan his “bada bhaai”, which gave him “a lot of love”.

To this Malviya says:

PAA chief Raghav Chadha in his tweet opposing Sidhu’s ‘love of Pakistan’, saying:

He also said that such a statement from a top leader would put the security of India and the Punjab at risk.

Congressman Manish Tewari asked in a tweet that Khan could be anyone’s brother but not India’s. Referring to Imran Khan, he said:

Delhi cricketer turned politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said in a press release: “Does Sidhu remember Pakistani terrorists killing over 40 of our civilians and jawans in Kashmir in during the last month?

Calling Sidhu disgusting and spineless, he tweeted:

(With contributions from The Hindustan Times, NDTV.)

(With contributions from The Hindustan Times, NDTV.)

