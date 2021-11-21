Trump-backed Senate challenger Tshibaka says Murkowski has finally ‘done the truth’ about 2022 intentions





NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka said she was well prepared for the re-election announcement of Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska last week.

Tshibaka, who enjoys the backing and backing of former President Trump as she challenges Murkowski, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that longtime senators “have been campaigning for months. She just wasn’t honest about it. It’s good that she finally calls him that. it does and she is frank in saying that she is in fact a candidate for the Senate. “

The former Alaska Administration Commissioner pointed out that “we had planned that Murkowski would run because she is absolutely determined to keep the Murkowski political dynasty going. I don’t think that changes anything for it. our race or how Alaskans feel. “

TARGETED BY TRUMP, MURKOWSKI OF ALASKA ANNOUNCES CANDIDATE FOR 2022 SENATE RE-ELECTION

This dynasty that Tshibaka brought to light began with longtime Senator Frank Murkowski, who, after two decades in the Senate, won the 2002 election as governor of Alaska. Elder Murkowski, in a controversial decision at the time, appointed his daughter Lisa, who was majority leader in the Alaska House of Representatives, to serve the last two years of her Senate tenure.

Tshibaka stressed that “the people of Alaska are ready for a change”.

Former Alaska Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka is backed by former President Trump as she primarily challenges Alaska’s GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 midterm election. of Tshibaka Senate)

Murkowski, a moderate Republican with a history of working across the aisle to reach bipartisan deals, was one of seven GOP lawmakers in the Senate to vote to convict the former president on his trial in impeachment in February for inciting the murderous January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol. And she is the only one of those seven candidates for re-election in next year’s mid-terms.

Trumps has vowed to come to Alaska to campaign against the senator. Earlier this year, he supported Tshibakah, and a few prominent members of the inner circle of the Trumps 2020 presidential re-election are working as senior advisers to the Tshibakas team.

Tshibakas visited the former President Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., In February, where Trump was scheduled to participate in a fundraiser for his campaign.

Murkowski called on Trump to step down in the wake of the deadly Jan.6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and her vote to convict Trump on charges of incitement to attack was not the first time she voiced his anger. The senator voted against a Republican-backed plan in 2017 to repeal the national healthcare law known as Obamacare, and a year later she opposed the court judge’s confirmation Supreme Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by Trump.

TRUMP, AIMING MURKOWSKI, APPROVES GOP CHALLENGER TSHIBAKA

Tshibaka told Fox News that Trump “said he was absolutely determined to help come to Alaska next year and organize a campaign rally for us.”

The candidate likes to refer to Murkowski as chairman Bidens “Chief Enabling Officer”. Tshibaka accuses the senator “of continuing to align with the radical Biden administration, to allow it and to support it”.

His campaign highlights the crucial vote by Murkowski’s Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee earlier this year to confirm Bidens’ candidate for then-representative Home Secretary. Deb Haaland from New Mexico. Murkowski’s support helped Haaland make history as the first Native American to serve as Home Secretary, but candidates who opposed new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands were very troubling in a carbon-rich state like Alaska.

The Tshibakas campaign claims that “Haaland is leading the charge of the anti-Alaska environmental program.”

Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka visits the Fairbanks Rescue Mission with CEO Pete Kelly in Fairbanks, Alaska in October 2021.

The candidate also targeted the massive $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package the president signed into law on Monday. The measure, the biggest infrastructure investment in America in decades, garnered bipartisan support when the Senate passed in August and the House earlier this month. Murkowski and the other two members of the Alaska Congressional delegation to all GOPs voted in favor of the bill.

Tshibaka made it clear that she would not have voted for the measure if she had been in Congress.

“I haven’t seen any infrastructure bills. I’ve seen the Green New Deal,” she said. “A fraction of that bill goes to something called infrastructure. In Alaska we desperately need infrastructure. It’s the Green New Deal. It punishes anything that has to do with carbon. Carbon. stands for Alaskan Oil, Gas, Coal. And when carbon punishes is the Anti-Alaska Bill. We don’t want to support bills that punish our workers, that punish our companies , who punish our families, who punish our residents. ”

And Tshibaka pointed out, “I have spoken to many companies here that predict that because of this bill they will be closed by the middle of this decade and they will have to leave Alaska.”

ONE YEAR UNTIL MID-TERM, THE REPUBLICS SCHEDULED TO RECOGNIZE THE MAJORITY OF THE CHAMBER AND THE SENATE

Murkowski, lead author and negotiator of the bill, attended the signing ceremony Monday at the White House. Its Senate office noted that the measure “will provide approximately $ 3.5 billion in road funding for Alaska over five years, to build, rebuild and maintain its roads and highways,” as well as “$ 40 billion in funding. for the construction, maintenance and repair of bridges. The senators’ office also highlighted funding for the measure for airports, Alaska buses and ferries, ports, railways, water and sanitation projects, and broadband.

Murkowskis called the package a “historic infrastructure bill that will bring tremendous benefits to our state.”

Despite being targeted by Trump, Murkowski has the backing of the National Republican Senate Committee, the GOP’s re-election arm of the Senate, which has long supported Republican candidates vying for re-election. And longtime GOP Senate leader Senator Mitch McConnell and his political team have pledged to support Murkowski as she runs for reelection. The McConnell-Aligned Senate Leadership Fund, the first outside super PAC supporting Senate Republicans, endorsed Murkowski earlier this year.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during coronavirus disease on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 30, 2021 (Greg Nash / Pool via REUTERS)

Ten months away from the White House, Trump remains very popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he continues to play a kingmaker role in the GOP primaries and repeatedly flirts with another candidate for the election. White House in 2024. And his targeting of Murkowski and his support for Tshibaka makes the re-election of senators difficult.

SHOCKER 2022: SUNUNU OF NEW HAMPSHIRE RUN FOR RE-ELECTION AS GOVERNOR INSTEAD OF SENATE

But this is not the first time Murkowski has faced a difficult re-election.

The senator lost the GOP primary when re-elected in 2010 to Tea Party-backed challenger Joe Miller. Murkowski then launched a campaign in writing and successfully won the general election. She dominated Miller again in 2016 in a three-way contest. But in her three successful Senate elections and re-elections (2004, 2010 and 2016), she never obtained a majority of the votes.

Even though she only announced her re-election last week, Murkowski has been fundraising all year. She raised nearly $ 1.1 million in the July-September third quarter of fundraising, with around $ 3.2 million in cash. Tshibaka brought in $ 465,000 in the third quarter, with nearly $ 300,000 in his campaign coffers.

But Tshibaka argued that “I collect four to five times as much money as Lisa Murkowski in the state of Alaska” and promised that “I will have enough money to beat Lisa Murkowski”.

She noted that “so many Alaskans fund and support my campaign” and showed that “at the event in Mar-a-Lago almost all of those tickets were sold to Alaskans. really proud. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alaska’s 2022 Senate showdown will have new rules. Alaskans, in a voting measure last year, have changed the way they run their elections. Suppressed party primaries and the first four voters in a non-partisan primary will advance to the general election, where the ranked vote will be used to determine the winner.

While experts speculate that this could help Murkowski, who enjoys a strong notoriety, Tshibaka’s campaign theorizes that Murkowski will come third next November in the general ranking elections, behind Tshibaka and the possible Democratic candidate. This would eliminate Murkowski from the ranking of ranked picks, with Tshibaka’s campaign predicting that his candidate would dominate the Democrat in the final tally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-backed-senate-challenger-tshibaka-murkowski The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos