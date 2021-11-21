President Jokowi seeks to improve balance of payments





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he wanted to improve the country’s balance of payments, which remained under pressure for many years due to high oil imports. To this end, the use of electric cars and stoves should be encouraged to reduce the need for oil and gas, he said. “If we are able to switch to other energies, for example by replacing all cars with electric cars and domestic gas with electricity due to the overfeeding of PLN, Pertamina’s oil imports will decrease.” the president said in guidance to the boards of commissioners. and directors of the national electricity company PT PLN at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Saturday. By optimizing the use of the electric power of the PLN, the problem of electricity supply can be solved and the oil imports will decrease accordingly, he explained. If oil imports decrease, it will have a positive impact on the country’s current account and balance of payments, he said. “The big goal is that the country receives a gain in the form of a (surplus of) the balance of payments, which has not been resolved for decades now because our oil imports are very important”, Jokowi noted. The drop in oil imports will also allow state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina to reduce its dollar requirement in the money market, allowing the rupee’s exchange rate to strengthen, he said. If the rupee’s exchange rate strengthens due to steadily declining imports, Indonesia’s economy will become fundamentally more resilient and competitive, he added. President Jokowi also urged PLN to prepare for an energy transition from fossil fuels to environmentally friendly or green energy. “It is urgent. He has to set a target, for example, for 2022, because (in 2021 there) there is still a month left. For example, to produce 5,000 megawatts of electricity in 2022, he can spend from coal to hydro, geothermal or solar panels, ”he said. The energy transition from fossil energy to green energy must be done by all parties, including PLN and Pertamina, he added. “For the best interest, for our children and grandchildren, the energy transition to green energy is inevitable,” he said. Read: Jokowi to demand palm and mining sites to build nurseries AMONG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1530950/president-jokowi-seeks-to-improve-balance-of-payment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos