Mamata Delhi visit: a meeting with PM Modi & Parl aligned strategy talks

All eyes will be on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she arrives at the Capital for a three-day visit starting Monday, November 22. This is his second visit to Delhi after his resounding victory in the WB State Assembly elections. Mamata’s busy schedule in Delhi includes a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as discussions with party leaders on the strategy opposition parties should adopt ahead of the next winter session, which ends on November 29. One of the key issues Mamata is expected to discuss with Prime Minister Modi will be the Centre’s recent decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF). She had previously criticized the central government led by the BJP for having amended the BSF law to allow the force to undertake searches, seizures and arrests within a radius of 50 km, compared to the previous 15 km, from the international borders of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Mamata alleged that the move interfered with the country’s federal structure adding that they have no problems in border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighboring countries). It is not necessary to create this confusion. Public order is a matter of state. BSF has to take care of what they are responsible for and we will have full support for that, ”she said, The Hindu reported. West Bengal shares an international border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Advertising Read also : Modimore powerful because of Congress: Mamata excludes Goa alliance The CM wanted to record his protest in person, sources said, according to a News18 article. It will also raise the issue of state GST and other monetary issues. However, no meeting is planned with the Congress high command. Although Mamata met Sonia Gandhi on her last visit to Delhi to talk about creating a unified opposition front, no meeting has been scheduled yet. Relations between the two parties have also steadily deteriorated after TMC allegedly poached Congress leaders such as Sushmita Dev and Luizinho Faleiro. A senior congressional official told News18 that it now remains to be seen whether the congressional high command takes the initiative to meet with her.Mamata will, however, meet with the leaders of other opposition parties before the winter session of parliament to define the strategy and the issues to be raised. Although the BJP maintained that there was no significance behind Banerjees’ visit, parts of the Left and Congress leaders claimed that their meeting with the Prime Minister signaled that an arrangement was underway between the TMC and the BJP.

