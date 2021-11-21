Boris Johnson live news: Javid warns of systemic racial bias in healthcare





Commerce Secretary denies Priti Patel “fails” to address migrant crisis Health services around the world may have a systemic racial bias, warned Sajid Javid, as he seeks to determine whether a fault in oximeters may have contributed to the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on ethnic minorities. Meanwhile, a major Conservative Party donor has warned ministers need to do much more to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, saying the issue will destroy the party. As hundreds reportedly made the treacherous trip on Saturday, the anonymous donor warned of the potential emergence of a new Farage-style party due to perceived inaction by prime ministers and the move to the center . Key points Show last update



1637494047 Labor accuses Priti Patel of dangerous failures on Channel crossing Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn a more on Labor criticism of Priti Patels regarding the management of migration across the Channel. Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News earlier: We have thousands of people risking their lives in these most dangerous sea lanes, the most dangerous sea crossing in the world. And if the pace continues as it is now, if the pace of increase from last year to this year is repeated again next year, as many people are risking their lives in the Channel as there are. people in the Priti Patels constituency. His incompetence on this issue is dangerous. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 11:27 AM 1637492261 Government rail announcements disappointed virtually everyone Ministers managed to disappoint virtually everyone with their rail announcements this week, the Northern Powerhouse Partnership vice-chairman said, warning Boris Johnson’s government will have to prove its promises if it is to stay in power. Lord Jim O’Neill, a former Treasury minister, told Sky News that the government has promised 60 or 70 times to deliver the entire Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR), saying: have been so bad, but considering of everything that has happened since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, as can be seen from the reaction at all levels, is quite disappointing. He added: The downside to creating very high expectations is that it creates a belief and also a spirit, a desire and a passion. And so that’s part of what created their victory in the election, but if they want to stay in power, they obviously have to show evidence of their commitment. When asked if the promised halving of some travel times wasn’t a victory, he replied: I haven’t yet found a single tech expert who thinks it’s deliverable. Our political correspondent Jon stone has more details on the backlash here: Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 10:57 AM 1637491328 EU supports countries that strive to detect any new variant of Covid very early, ”says health chief With the increase in coronavirus cases in parts of Europe, countries are stepping up sequencing efforts to deal with the risk of a new variant. Appearance on BBC Andrew Marr Show, the director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control was asked if she was worried about a new variant emerging in the middle of the wave. With the high transmission going on right now, there is always the risk of a new variant, yes, Dr Andrea Ammon said. And so we are really watching very closely, helping countries to step up their sequencing efforts to make sure that if there is a variant, it is detected very early. “ Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 10:42 AM 1637490812 Sajid Javid describes racist abuse growing up Speaking to Sky News earlier about allegations of racism within English cricket, Sajid Javid described his own experience of racial abuse growing up. I was called *** almost every day: Javid describes racist abuse growing up My colleague Oliver browning has more details here: < style="display:block;padding-top:56.3889%"/> Watch: Sajid Javid Details Racist Abuse Growing Up And Says He Was Called P *** Almost Every Day Sajid Javid described the racist abuse he suffered growing up, admitting he was called ap *** almost every day. The Health Secretary was discussing the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal during an appearance on Sky News when he spoke about his own experiences. The people who wrote this report thought being called a *** is a joke, Mr Javid said. This is not the case. It never has been. When I was a kid, they called me *** almost every day at school. I didn’t like him then, I don’t like him now. Subscribe to our newsletters here. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 10:33 AM 1637490182 We can’t reverse Brexit, says EU Problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol will not be helped by political positions and bringing … new issues to the table, said European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. He told the BBC Andrew Marr that if there is a real problem with the protocol, we can find solutions but the two sides have to work together. But when asked why he could not accept proposals that goods which were not going to leave Northern Ireland could be treated in one way, while goods which might enter the Republic were treated differently, Mr Sefcovic said: Would the UK accept not having the big picture of what is happening in the UK market? Would they accept it? I do not think so. And you just have to understand that if something happens in the EU single market, we have to get the big picture. He said the EU had already offered gestures and solutions on their part, but added: We cannot reverse Brexit, especially the type the UK has proposed, negotiated and signed l agree with us. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 10:23 AM 1637489290 EU doing all it can to avoid suspension of Brexit trade deal The EU is doing everything possible to avoid triggering Article 16, said Maros Sefcovic. We have had a change of tone in the discussions over the past week, which I really appreciate, the European Commission vice-president told the BBC. In addition, our discussion on these practical issues, such as medicines, was more constructive than before. It is therefore a decision of the British government. We are doing everything we can to avoid it because of course it will have serious consequences, first and foremost for the people of Northern Ireland, but also for EU / UK relations, and I want to therefore stay on this positive term. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 10:08 AM 1637489171 The Vice-President of the European Commission described four main issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol relating to the supply of medicines, cumbersome customs formalities and health checks, and how to better involve stakeholders in protocol negotiations. Maros Sefcovic told the BBC: If we fix these issues, I think we pave the way for the protocol to work well for the new investments that have just been announced over the last week, and my feeling is that the people from Northern Ireland want us to work together to find solutions to make the protocol work properly and as smoothly as possible. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 10:06 AM 1637487867 Labor reportedly seeking to send migrants to first safe country if asylum claims fail Labor said they would reintroduce deals with other countries to resettle migrants in the first safe country they arrived in, negotiating a deal similar to the EU’s Dublin deal. I would do this as Home Secretary, and when there are rejected asylum claims and we can make that return to a safe country, we should. It is another utter failure of this government that it has not negotiated successors, shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told the BBC. He denied that such an agreement would require the return of free movement with the EU, saying: A successor to the Dublin agreement does not mean that in my opinion. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 9:44 AM 1637486921 Boris Johnson seems to agree that Priti Patel fails completely on Channel crossing, according to Labor Priti Patel is absolutely failing to tackle the migrant crisis, the shadow Home Minister of Labor has said, saying it appears the PM is okay as he appears to be in the Cabinet Office minister responsibility for a review of this issue. If the rate [of crossings] continues as is the case now, if the rate of increase from last year to this year is repeated again next year, we will have as many people risking their lives in the Channel as there are people in Priti Patel’s constituency, Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News, adding: His incompetence on this issue is dangerous. Mr Thomas-Symonds continued: First we need to have a workable agreement with the French authorities, which Priti Patel does not have. All that interests him are diplomatic quarrels with the French government. This is not what we need. What we really need is to look not only at the coast, not just the coastal patrols, but we also have to look at what is happening far from the coast, disrupting these vile smugglers on the routes they facilitate, the people do not become refugees in northern France. This problem relates to a much larger problem. He added that the government should reintroduce the Dubs program, which is a safe route for 3,000 unaccompanied children, and should restore the budget for international aid. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 09:28 1637486305 The cricket board needs to be looked at long and hard, says Sajid Javid Sajid Javid spoke about his own experience of racial abuse growing up, as he warned that sports authorities had not gone far enough to tackle racism. I remember when I was Secretary of Culture and supervising sport in this country, I remember meeting the [England and Wales Cricket Board] then on the racial discrimination issues in cricket, and they were telling me what they were going to do, and look where we are now many years later, look what happens, look what was discovered, a- he said. I don’t think the ECB took this issue very seriously. I think they need to take a long and serious look at themselves. And now it’s a real test for them and let’s see if they can pass it. The Health Secretary reiterated that the racial slurs used at Yorkshire Cricket Club were never more than jokes, telling Sky News: I was called P *** almost every day at school, I don’t I didn’t like then, I don’t like him now. I think the good news is that our country has come a long, long way since then, but it is clear that not all institutions in the country have taken this journey and it is clear to everyone now that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of those institutions that got stuck in the Dark Ages and needs to change. Andy GregoryNovember 21, 2021 9:18 AM

