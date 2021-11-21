Donald Trump tells Peter Navarro to challenge House’s COVID-19 probe





A House COVID-19 committee has issued a subpoena for former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. Donald Trump urged Navarro to defy the subpoena and “protect executive privilege.” Trump tried to prevent several former aides from cooperating with congressional committees. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has told a former aide to defy a subpoena from a House committee as he investigates his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I tell Peter Navarro to protect executive privilege and not to let these lopsided Democrats discredit our great achievements,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 20, 2021

“Communist Democrats are embarking on yet another witch hunt, this time after my administration’s unprecedented and incredible response to coronaviruses, despite the fact that, sadly, more Americans have died this year from Covid than 2020. “

On Thursday, the Congressional committee issued a subpoena for former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who was an influential member of the White House team that responded to the virus.

As the pandemic unfolded, Peter Navarro advised Trump on supply shortages and helped negotiate purchases of medical supplies and drugs, Politico reported.

He has also promoted COVID-19 policies not backed by science, including making hydroxychloroquine a potential cure, and has often fought with top health experts, including Dr Anthony Fauci, whom he has qualified as “evil”.

Trump’s directive to Navarro is his latest attempt to prevent his former aides from cooperating with congressional committee investigations.

The former president told several former aides and allies to ignore subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

As a result of this advice, his former advisor Steve Bannon was charged with contempt of crime.

Navarro’s subpoena is the second issued by the House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis this year. In September, they handed one over to Steven Hatfill, a virologist and former Navarro advisor.

The committee ordered Navarro on Thursday to hand over documents and sit for deposition after he had not responded to their requests for months, a note released by Representative James Clyburn said.

Clyburn said Navarro had been subpoenaed because of his “central role in the pandemic response, the importance of the small subcommittee investigation and his continued refusal to cooperate voluntarily.”

He added that Navarro and other Trump administration officials “appeared to have prioritized politics over responding to the pandemic, focusing their attention on the 2020 presidential election and promoting the old man’s big lie. President Trump that the election results were fraudulent “.

In response, Navarro called the investigation a “witch hunt” and said he was “delivering to the committee a case of my new book In Trump Time.”

He also appeared to wrongly blame Anthony Fauci for the spread of the virus.

Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) November 20, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-tells-peter-navarro-to-defy-house-covid-19-probe-2021-11

