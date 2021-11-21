“To create a new India”: Yogi Adityanath meets Modi in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Sunday. The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to the state to attend the 56th DGP / IGP conference in Lucknow.

Adityanath, who invited Modi to a meeting this morning, shared photos of them to Raj Bhavan with a verse. We left with a commitment, dedicating our body and soul to it, a resolution to raise the sun, rise above the sky, create a new India, the UP chief minister tweeted. in hindi.

Modi reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and will leave for New Delhi today evening.

He attended the second day of the DGP / IGP conference in Lucknow on Sunday. Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah, Directors General of Police (DGP) of all States and Union Territories, Directors General (DGs) of central police organizations and 350 other officers Police superiors were also present at the event.

“Attended the DGP / IGP conference in Lucknow. This is an important forum in which we are having in-depth deliberations on modernizing our policing system,” he said in a tweet.

Notably, the reunion of the two leaders is significant as it comes months before the crucial Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. According to the ANI news agency, it is the first state where the Prime Minister has visited for three days and is following the work himself. It will also organize rallies in the run-up to the elections, ANI said.

Elections for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which has 403 seats, are expected to take place early next year.