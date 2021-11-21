Editorial: Challenging racist crackdown on Polish border also prominent in Britain

TOMORROW’s demonstration at the Polish Embassy in solidarity with the refugees in the icy forests on the border between Poland and Belarus sends an important message.

His support by Stand Up to Racism, Stop the War and CND underscores the connection the gruesome scenes we see in Eastern Europe have with racism and Britain’s broader foreign policy record.

For Foreign Minister Liz Truss, this is a fabricated migrant crisis. She echoes liberal conspiracy theories that the big bad Kremlin is somehow responsible for all unwanted developments in Western policy, from Brexit to Donald Trump, before adding a dollop of Cold War rhetoric that the Poland is at the frontiers of freedom.

In fact, the authoritarian, homophobic and sexist Polish government has more in common with its Moscow counterpart than either would like to admit.

The assumption that Russia must be behind every change in Belarusian politics is also not proven, but such questions are ultimately irrelevant. Neither Putin nor Lukashenko fabricated a migrant crisis.

There is a global refugee crisis. And Britain and the EU have played a leading role in his cause: as Communist Party leader Robert Griffiths notes, military intervention and the over-exploitation of Western imperialism created conflict and deprivation. that have forced millions of people to flee their homes and communities.

The dedication of politicians to pursuing a catastrophically aggressive foreign policy goes hand in hand with their refusal to take responsibility for the consequences.

When the 20-year US-led occupation of Afghanistan collapsed into a humiliating retreat this summer, MPs and politicians across Europe were lyrical about the shame of abandoning Afghans to the mercy of the Taliban.

At the same time, the EU held a summit on how to strengthen its borders and prevent refugees from entering, with French President Emmanuel Macron fearing that the US defeat means action was needed to protect himself. significant irregular migratory flows.

Austria has offered EU funding for the organization of camps in countries bordering Afghanistan. The EU reneged on its own illegal deal with Turkey to detain millions of refugees in exchange for money, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was no longer willing to help, being at daggers drawn with the EU in the Mediterranean and North Africa and facing increasing anti-refugee rhetoric from the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

When British and European leaders speak of Belarus waging a Hybrid War, they mean that Minsk has deliberately allowed refugees to reach the EU for a hostile purpose. But Belarus did not create the desperate people concerned. The real concern of the EU is that a neighboring state has stopped cooperating with policing its borders.

Its response is to support the militarization and repression of Poland: violent attacks on refugees, illegal pushbacks through barbed wire, massive deployments of troops (from a government in Warsaw which announced last month that it was more than doubling than the size of his army).

Britain sends troops to help and says it will help Poland build a border wall. It is a depressing indication of the rapid normalization of the far right that a policy that has seen Trump ridiculed and skinned by liberal opinion is now seen as reasonable when deployed to the borders of freedom to preserve the Europe of the savages beyond.

It is the duty of the left to challenge this toxic change. It’s as important in Britain as it is in Poland: we also have a deeply authoritarian government that seeks to tear apart international law to keep refugees out while cracking down on protests, and Britain is even closer involved in the series of US-led wars that fueled the refugee crisis.

Solidarity with the victims of this crisis is a matter of life and death. At least 12 people died in the clash with Belarus, the youngest being a one-year-old baby. It is also taking a stand against repression and racism everywhere, including in the streets of this country.