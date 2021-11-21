Politics
Editorial: Challenging racist crackdown on Polish border also prominent in Britain
TOMORROW’s demonstration at the Polish Embassy in solidarity with the refugees in the icy forests on the border between Poland and Belarus sends an important message.
His support by Stand Up to Racism, Stop the War and CND underscores the connection the gruesome scenes we see in Eastern Europe have with racism and Britain’s broader foreign policy record.
For Foreign Minister Liz Truss, this is a fabricated migrant crisis. She echoes liberal conspiracy theories that the big bad Kremlin is somehow responsible for all unwanted developments in Western policy, from Brexit to Donald Trump, before adding a dollop of Cold War rhetoric that the Poland is at the frontiers of freedom.
In fact, the authoritarian, homophobic and sexist Polish government has more in common with its Moscow counterpart than either would like to admit.
The assumption that Russia must be behind every change in Belarusian politics is also not proven, but such questions are ultimately irrelevant. Neither Putin nor Lukashenko fabricated a migrant crisis.
There is a global refugee crisis. And Britain and the EU have played a leading role in his cause: as Communist Party leader Robert Griffiths notes, military intervention and the over-exploitation of Western imperialism created conflict and deprivation. that have forced millions of people to flee their homes and communities.
The dedication of politicians to pursuing a catastrophically aggressive foreign policy goes hand in hand with their refusal to take responsibility for the consequences.
When the 20-year US-led occupation of Afghanistan collapsed into a humiliating retreat this summer, MPs and politicians across Europe were lyrical about the shame of abandoning Afghans to the mercy of the Taliban.
At the same time, the EU held a summit on how to strengthen its borders and prevent refugees from entering, with French President Emmanuel Macron fearing that the US defeat means action was needed to protect himself. significant irregular migratory flows.
Austria has offered EU funding for the organization of camps in countries bordering Afghanistan. The EU reneged on its own illegal deal with Turkey to detain millions of refugees in exchange for money, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was no longer willing to help, being at daggers drawn with the EU in the Mediterranean and North Africa and facing increasing anti-refugee rhetoric from the Republican People’s Party (CHP).
When British and European leaders speak of Belarus waging a Hybrid War, they mean that Minsk has deliberately allowed refugees to reach the EU for a hostile purpose. But Belarus did not create the desperate people concerned. The real concern of the EU is that a neighboring state has stopped cooperating with policing its borders.
Its response is to support the militarization and repression of Poland: violent attacks on refugees, illegal pushbacks through barbed wire, massive deployments of troops (from a government in Warsaw which announced last month that it was more than doubling than the size of his army).
Britain sends troops to help and says it will help Poland build a border wall. It is a depressing indication of the rapid normalization of the far right that a policy that has seen Trump ridiculed and skinned by liberal opinion is now seen as reasonable when deployed to the borders of freedom to preserve the Europe of the savages beyond.
It is the duty of the left to challenge this toxic change. It’s as important in Britain as it is in Poland: we also have a deeply authoritarian government that seeks to tear apart international law to keep refugees out while cracking down on protests, and Britain is even closer involved in the series of US-led wars that fueled the refugee crisis.
Solidarity with the victims of this crisis is a matter of life and death. At least 12 people died in the clash with Belarus, the youngest being a one-year-old baby. It is also taking a stand against repression and racism everywhere, including in the streets of this country.
Sources
2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/challenging-racist-repression-polands-border-matters-britain-too
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]