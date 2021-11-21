Navjot Singh Sidhu criticized by opposition for calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Bada Bhai”





The leader of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been criticized by the opposition for calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Bada Bhai” (older brother). Sidhu made this comment during his recent visit to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in the neighboring country. Despite facing the flak, Sidhu remained silent on Saturday and chose not to respond to criticism against him.

When the CEO of the Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit, Muhammad Latif, welcomed Sidhu to Point Zero and sent him and his delegation his best wishes on behalf of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Sidhu said the praise of his former cricket rival.

“Imran Khan is my older brother. I am very honored. He (Khan) has given us a lot of love,” Sidhu was reportedly said in a viral video.

The video drew widespread criticism from opposition leaders, including members of the BJP. Sidhu later rejected the criticisms of the BJP.

“Whatever the BJP may say, I will not bring any charges against anyone,” Sidhu told reporters at the Gurdaspur border post after returning when asked to respond to the BJP attack.

Later, Sports Minister Pargat Singh, who was also part of the “jatha” who visited the Kartarpur Sahib, defended Sidhu.

“It is unfortunate. Just a few days ago we played a cricket match with Pakistan. We are also trying to develop sports links so that such bitterness does not rise,” Singh said, when asked him to respond to the BJP’s criticism of Sidhu’s remark.

“I don’t understand how the BJP sees it. It’s an unfortunate part, ”he added.

Later, an official statement quoting Pargat Singh said that the land of Kartarpur Sahib carries Guru Nanak Dev’s message of mutual love and harmony, but unfortunately the BJP does not hesitate to play “games here too. sordid policies ”.

He asked where the BJP leaders were when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Pakistan uninvited to celebrate the birthday of the then Prime Minister of the neighboring country.

Earlier after Sidhu called Imran Khan an “older brother,” New Delhi’s BJP denounced Congress, alleging that the opposition party saw terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva as it found a “bhai jaan” to Khan.

SAD and BJP leaders in Punjab also criticized Sidhu for his comments and accused him of repeatedly “insulting and demoralizing” the country’s soldiers, guarding the borders with Pakistan, by “constantly behaving. praise “of Imran Khan.

In a statement here, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was shocking that Sidhu referred to Imran Khan, who has been “backed” by the Pakistani military establishment and is a “puppet” of ISI as an elder brother.

“This is not the first time that Sidhu has approached the ISI. Also earlier during his visit to Pakistan, he had embraced Pakistani Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa knowing that the latter was engaged in a proxy war with India in Kashmir which led to the martyrdom of hundreds of Punjabi soldiers.

“Sidhu once again went out of his way to congratulate Imran Khan, whose government is actively engaged in stoking unrest in the Punjab. This is the most reprehensible. Sidhu should give up such activities which can only harm Punjab and become a threat to peace and community harmony in the state, ”Badal said.

Badal also asked the Gandhi family to explain Sidhu’s actions.

“They should explain whether Sidhu’s words are on his own or whether he is speaking on behalf of the Gandhi family,” he asked.

BJP national secretary general Tarun Chugh also lambasted Sidhu for “singing hymns to” Imran Khan.

In a statement, Chugh said: “It is very unfortunate for Punjab and the country that Sidhu, while in Pakistan, does not have words of praise for his homeland, but instead sings hymns to the Prime Minister. Pakistani minister who sent drones and tiffin bombs to Punjab. Chugh said this proves that Sidhu is more in love with Pakistan than India and behaves like a Pakistani agency in Punjab here.

