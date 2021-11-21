Boris Johnson in danger as angry voters turn on Tories, worrying new poll | United Kingdom | New





Immigration is at the heart of voter dissatisfaction. A majority of participants in a new poll said Boris Johnson’s treatment of the Channel crossings was not correct.

Migration is the area of ​​performance in which Mr Johnson received the worst marks, with just 21% approval. Some 55% of the public and 77% of voters who supported the Conservative Party in the last election believe that the government’s strategy in managing the Channel crossings is “too soft”. Interior Minister Priti Patel is also under pressure for her role in tackling the migrant crisis. 53% of voters disapproved of his performance, while only 19% approved in the Sunday Telegraph poll. In July, Ms Patel signed a £ 53million deal with the French government to increase patrols, strengthen aerial surveillance and improve security infrastructure at ports. However, the deal has yet to prove its worth. READ MORE: Sir David Amess funeral plan – full date, location and time

This month alone, arrivals reached 5,000 – the highest monthly figure on record. The figures raise concerns that if migrants risk their lives in the cold temperatures and dangerous conditions at sea, spring could … So far this year, more than 24,500 migrants have reached the UK, almost three times as many as last year. Groups of children and adults were again pictured arriving in Kent yesterday. A source told The Times: “Boris is exasperated. “He sees this as one of his top priorities and he fears that after two years there are still no viable solutions.

Dozens of MPs showed agreement by banging their hands on desks and walls in the committee room, and other MPs – at least three – are said to have expressed similar concerns. The Prime Minister has been warned that stopping the flow of illegal migration across the Channel will require more than the upcoming Nationality and Borders Bill. It was announced on Friday that Cabinet Minister Stephen Barclay would review ways to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel. Mr. Barclay will be tasked with exploring what government departments can do to move the issue up the government and civil service priority list. The online survey, carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, showed housing was another area in which voters believe the Conservatives are underperforming, with less than a quarter of voters approving the government’s approach.

Despite pledging £ 58million to councils across England as part of Mr Johnson’s ‘leveling’ scheme, experts argue the measure is not enough to help the thousands of Britons who are excluded from the real estate market. Ross Counsell, a chartered surveyor and director of GoodMove, told Express.co.uk when the plans were announced last month: “We have seen a dominant idea among politicians that building more houses is a solution to the crisis. current housing. “However, building these houses without knowing who can afford to buy them does not help low-income people enter the real estate market.”

