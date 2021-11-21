SKM to raise outstanding farmers’ demands in open letter to Prime Minister Modi





We will seek clarification on the committee that will be formed on granting statutory status to the MSP, say leaders



Samyukt Kisan Morcha said on Sunday that he would write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning the outstanding demands of farmers and await the withdrawal of agricultural laws in parliament. Also read: Union cabinet to approve repeal of farm law on November 24 Farmers will continue with their pre-set schedule until November 29, the first day of Parliament’s winter session. It was decided that they would show their strength at the Lucknow mahapanchayat on Monday. This will be the first public meeting of the umbrella body of farmers’ unions after the Prime Minister’s announcement. Speaking to the media after the Singhu border central committee meeting, farmer chief Balbir Singh Rajewal said: We will write an open letter to the prime minister in which we will seek clarification on the committee to be formed to grant statutory statute at the MSP. Read also: Explained | How to repeal a law He said the prime minister in his speech on Friday was unclear on the rights, duties and timing of the committee. In addition, we will also call for the withdrawal of complaints against farmers during the unrest, compensation for farmers who lost their lives, discussion of the 2020 Electricity Bill and the dismissal of Ajay Mishra, Minister of State at the Home Office, Rajewal said. The next meeting of the farmers’ body is scheduled for Nov. 27, where a decision will be made on the way forward, Rajewal said.

