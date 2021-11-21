



Image source: PTI / REPRESENTATION (FILE).

Gautam Gambhir criticizes Navjot Sidhu for his “bada bhai” speech to Imran Khan.

Highlights Gambhir said Sidhu did not comment on the killing of 40 civilians, soldiers in Kashmir in the past month

Reacting to the statement by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu that Imran Khan is his brother, Bharatiya Janata party leader Gautam Gambhir said Sidhu should send his children to the border first and then call the “leader of a terrorist state its big brother “.

Speaking to ANI news agency on Saturday, Gambhir said: “Navjot Singh Sidhu should send his children to the border. If his children had been in the army, would he still have called Imran Khan his older brother in Kartarpur? Sahib? “.

Gambhir said Sidhu is not commenting on the killing of 40 civilians and soldiers in Kashmir over the past month and goes against people who want to protect India.

“There can be no more shameful statement from Sidhu than this. He hugs Pakistani army chief Bajwa, he goes to Kartarpur Sahib and calls Imran Khan his big brother. 40 civilians and soldiers have been killed in Kashmir in the last month, but he doesn’t comment on it. He goes against people who want to protect India. When Captain Amarinder Singh wants to protect India and spoke about the country, he didn’t “didn’t cooperate. What can be more shameful than that?” he said.

Gambhir added, “It’s easy to sit in the air-conditioned rooms or go to Kartarpur Sahib and talk. He should ask the families who have lost their sons at the border. Who is responsible? To feel a little ashamed. Politics is on its own. up, but country comes first, not politics, ”he said.

He also said the country understands the kind of politics Sidhu is doing.

“I hope the country understands what kind of politics it is doing. It is speaking against Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and the prime minister,” he said.

Asked about his statement that he doesn’t care what the BJP says, Gambhir said people don’t care what he says and he goes to Pakistan whenever he has it. ‘opportunity.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/gautam-gambhir-slams-navjot-singh-sidhu-bada-bhai-pakistan-prime-minister-imran-khan-kartarpur-sahib-corridor-terrorism-latest-national-news-updates-745981 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos