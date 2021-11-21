Sidhu faces Flak from BJP, AAP and Congress leader Manish Tewari for calling out Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan Bada Bhai





New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party and even a top Congress leader hit Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday after he sparked new controversy by calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his “bada bhai” (older brother) during ‘a trip to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara across the border.

WATCH | Navjot Singh Sidhu Responds to BJP Attack for Calling Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Bada Bhai”

During Sidhu’s visit, when the CEO of Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit Muhammad Latif greeted the ex-zero-point test cricketer and addressed him and his delegation, best wishes on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sidhu praised his former cricket rival. .

The leader of the Punjab Congress responded to the word of welcome: “Mera bada bhai hai .. Usne bohot pyaar diya hai mujhe. (He’s my older brother. He gave me a lot of love) ”.

The case gained attention when BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya shared video of the incident on Twitter, writing: “Rahul Gandhi’s favorite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan his bada bhai. The last time he hugged General Bajwa, the head of the Pakistani army, he praised. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan-loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh? “.

Sidhu’s description of Imran Khan ruffled feathers in India as even his party colleague Manish Tewari hit him.

“@ImranKhanPTI might be anyone’s older brother, but for India he is the cat paw of the Pak Deep State ISI military suit that sends weapons and narcotics to Punjab and sends terrorists daily through the J&K LOC, “wrote the senior congressional official.

“Have we forgotten the martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so early,” added MP Anandpur Sahib.

Responding to a question on Sidhu’s comment, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla said the country should be paramount to public officials.

“The country is expected to be paramount for all public officials, whether they speak their point of view at home or away,” he told reporters in Jaipur, as quoted by PTI. .

Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter and wrote: ‘Send your son or daughter to the border, then call a terrorist head of state, your big brother!’

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra called this a matter of serious concern to Indians, saying there was a broader view at work.

He alleged that Sidhu’s comments were linked to a number of congressional leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticizing Hindutva.

Referring to the recent controversy over Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s statement in his latest book, Sambit Patra said the opposition party sees terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in Hindutva as it finds a “Bhai jaan” to Khan.

The BJP spokesperson recalled how Sidhu praised Imran Khan and Pakistan earlier and hugged his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on an earlier trip to the neighboring country.

The AAP, the main challenger to the Congress party in Punjab, also attacked Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling his remark “deeply disturbing”.

“Deeply disturbing that the leader of the ruling party and the chief minister of Punjab profess their love for Pak PM and Pakistan – a country which exports terror, executes terror modules, sends tiffin bombs and weapon / drug drones in the Punjab, “Raghav Chadha, co-in charge of political affairs for the AAP in the Punjab, wrote in a tweet.

“Don’t Sidhu and Channi appreciate the martyrdom of our jawans?” ” He asked.

Meanwhile, when asked about the BJP’s attack on him during the new row, the President of the Punjab Congress responded by saying: “Let the BJP say what it wants…”.

(With contributions from the agency)

