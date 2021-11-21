Jennifer Arcuri agrees to hand over newspaper extracts to city hall investigators





J ennifer Arcuri has agreed to hand over his diaries to investigators, according to reports, a move that could trigger a new investigation into Boris Johnson’s links with the American businesswoman. Ms Arcuris’ ties to Mr Johnson came under public scrutiny last year over allegations she received favorable treatment for her business ventures during her eight-year tenure as mayor . Jennifer Arcuri testifies by video link to the London authorities’ oversight committee / (Victoria Jones / AP) Ms Arcuri alleged earlier this year in the Sunday Mirror that she and Mr Johnson had a four-year romantic relationship when he was mayor. READ MORE Mr Johnson avoided criminal investigation after police watchdog found no evidence he influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Ms Arcuri, or secured her participation in trade trips exterior that he led. The GLA oversight committee is investigating whether he behaved in the manner expected of those in public office. The Observer reported that Ms Arcuri has now agreed to be interviewed for the first time and share the notes she took in her diaries of their phone calls and conversations. A government spokesperson told the Observer last week: As mayor, Boris Johnson at the time followed all legal requirements of the Greater London authorities’ code of conduct. City Hall, headquarters of the Greater London Authority (Nick Ansell / PA) / Pennsylvania The GLA confirmed to the PA news agency that it had received a complaint from Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner after certain excerpts from Ms Arcuris’ diary were published by the paper last week. A spokesperson said: The GLA watchdog received a complaint from MP Angela Rayner about Boris Johnson’s conduct (when he was mayor of London and occupying the mayor’s office for police and crime) and registered it in accordance with GLA procedures. The registration of a complaint does not mean that there has been an assessment or review of the merits of the complaint or that the complaint has substance at this stage of the process. The control officer seeks additional information in order to assess the complaint. The Observer reported that Ms Arcuri told the GLA: I am ready to show you or your investigators copies of the relevant pages. Mr Johnson has previously said his dealings with Ms Arcuri have been conducted with due regard and had previously welcomed the IOPC’s findings as he criticized the vexatious allegations against him. Boris Johnson / Pennsylvania Earlier, Mr Johnson’s press secretary said there was no need to respond to the IOPC’s findings following. This work was done in public, money and effort was spent to determine whether or not there was wrongdoing and it was found that the Prime Minister, then Mayor of London, had no arguments to respond, she said. The GLA Screening Officer will now review the complaint to see if it is a serious complaint and therefore can be referred to the IOPC. Ms Rayner tweeted: While Boris Johnson has made pledges of support for Jennifer Arcuri due to his personal relationship with Ms Arcuri, it is essential that the GLA refer this new evidence to the IOPC and that the IOPC reconsider its decision to ‘exclude a criminal investigation. We need a full investigation to determine whether the processes behind the public funding of Ms Arcuris’ business and her presence on publicly funded business visits were the result of Boris Johnson’s misconduct in the business. exercise of their public functions.

